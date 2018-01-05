I Gave Myself Permission To Become A Super Atheist

We live in a culture that is obsessed with the belief in God and the supernatural. Believe, pray, lather, rinse, and repeat. I write about faith and religion frequently. People who read my work often ask me if I’m an atheist, agnostic, or just an ass. By this time, they’ve gathered enough information to conclude I’m areligious, but they just can’t find a box to place me in. People like boxes. Sometimes it’s a genuine curiosity. Sometimes it’s an inquisition. But it’s always an awkward exchange.

“God? You mean the guy who keeps track of my porn searches.” I’m aware I make things more awkward than they have to be. But it’s inevitable. Unless the person asking is an atheist. Then we bump fists and say, “other twin powers activate in the form of an atheist Reddit thread.” For the record, that has never happened. But a boy can dream.

I don’t believe in God, Satan, angels, demons, Heaven, Hell, Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber, or Kirk Cameron. Which doesn’t make me a regular atheist. I’m a goddamn super atheist who ironically uses God referenced phrases.

Not to be confused with the sassy science atheists who spend hours watching Richard Dawkins highlight reels on their iPhones. And definitely not to be confused with the cunning atheists who get cheap laughs by restocking religious books in the fiction section. That distinction matters, but we are all fruit of the same audacious tree. There are no rules to this. And that’s the point.

Being an atheist in a world full of theists is not exactly the pathway to popularity. We’re the rung that separates vegans and Boston sports fans on the ladder of public dislike. After I’ve been placed in the correct box, the next thing people want to know is how a southern Baptist Black boy embraced atheism with open arms.

That’s a tricky question. I didn’t have an aha moment. There wasn’t an illuminated light bulb in sight. But that would have been pretty dope for the sake of cliches. So who in their right mind would leave God? Well, me. That’s who. I never felt an emotional or spiritual connection to theism. I think I've always found it unstimulating. I just figured if I believed and lived a decent life, it would keep me from the flames of hell. I had every intention of winging it. Even though that soft voice of skepticism kept echoing.

But every Sunday I would find myself in a pew, listening to caricatures in strange robes act as liaisons for God. The theistic bravado didn’t move me. It ignited my intuition. Before I knew it, that voice of skepticism suddenly wasn’t so soft. I was craving something that could not be supplemented by mystical tales or abundant prosperity in the hereafter. I needed substance. So I gave myself permission to imagine a world without God.

These permissions were incremental. I knew if I didn’t pace myself, I would fall flat. My first permission was leaving my church to become “spiritual.” That meant leaving behind a community I loved. Next, I gave myself permission to explore other religions. I dabbled in Islam and a few African systems of spirituality for a brief spell, but I didn’t find them fulfilling either. Then there was a period of ambiguity. I stopped praying and pleading. My search for God left me exhausted and jaded. I gave myself permission to take a break. I called myself an agnostic. But I was at my wit’s end—confused and afraid.

In fear of being split from straddling the fence, I asked myself two tough questions: “Do you genuinely believe in God?” “And If not, what does that mean?”

My answers were “no” and “nothing.” I gave myself a final permission to let it all go.

Atheism is a singular stance on a singular issue. Theism is not the sole proprietor of belief. Au contraire. Belief existed eons before we started creating gods. I never lost my ability to believe. I redistributed it. These days I believe in humans. Which, let me tell you, is much more difficult than believing in any God or deity- bar none.

Humans will break your heart. We are unequivocally the most destructive species to ever exist. But despite my better judgment, I keep on believing in us because I know the answer to our plight is our collective humanity. I suppose that’s faith. Or insanity. But it is all I have left. The jury is still out on whether atheists are humanists or not. And while not all humanists are atheists, I believe a common ground exists. Because I’ve never met an atheist who says, “I don’t believe in humans.” My disbelief in Kirk Cameron is an exception.