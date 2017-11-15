I GOT YOUR PARADISE PAPERS RIGHT HERE

With the release of the so-called Paradise Papers, I moved quickly to make sure that the originals were still secure. After a careful inventory I can report on the following.

Two CVS receipts for “taxable items,” still located under the front passenger seat of the car. Noticed with dismay that the offer of 20% off my next phone screen repair and $2 off any $5 off any Children’s Pain or Fever Reducers had lapsed. Wondered if I might be able to talk manager into it honoring it anyway, or would I have to produce child. CHECK.

4,217 pieces of paper scattered rather uniformly around the apartment, ranging in size from the smallest possible Post-It note to old newspapers, with phone numbers, or names, or even sometimes phone numbers with the actual name of the person who belongs to that number scrawled anywhere on the surface. Think about trying to organize, but forebrain starts to hurt. CHECK.

1,197 business cards, 76 of which have something unintelligible written on the back or a phone number that for some reason isn’t on the front of the business card. Throw two out that were duplicates. CHECK.

544 assorted solicitations and coupons brought exclusively by either the U.S. Postal Service or my newspaper subscription. Threw out all those that had expired on the last day of the last month, separated restaurant and food delivery coupons from the rest, and put them carefully in a place where I would not forget them while they, too, expired. CHECK.

68 yellow pads and 109 manila folders (98 letter size, 11 legal size) filled with assorted notes and outlines on entertainment projects of all types (stage plays, screenplays for movies and TV pilots, web series, YouTube channels, documentaries, etc.), airline frequent flyer documents, copies of old unemployment claim forms, rental agreements and associated documentation, and personal psychological musings going back decades. Note to self: Find the Closet Organizing coupon. May be with restaurant coupons. CHECK.

10, 414 return address labels (I now cannot move until 2039), 844 of which have a middle initial that does not correspond to mine, 60 that have the name Gary L. Paradise, and 270 that say Mrs. Mitchell Paradise. I’ll save those for last. CHECK.

26 blank note pads, some with my name on the top, some with the names of various medical centers or local cemeteries, sent (sometimes along with address labels) in hopes of generating a solicitation. Upon reflection, find three more in inside breast pockets of assorted jackets in closets. Note to self: Take more notes. CHECK.