I had a dream.......

So the other day as I was attempting to fall asleep and could not BEcause yet again my mind was whirling like a vortex of inspiration, I envisioned myself having a conversation with a religious leader........who being who they were, were obviously very tied to their religion.....

I envisioned them going on about how special "their" people were.....how those who follow that religion were soooo special, etc... etc....

And I envisioned myself asking them if it was possible, in that their religion was sooooo special, and ancient, etc.. etc.. etc.. if perhaps everyone was really their religion.......and through the ages got 'divided up'//factioned off into different disciples.......by this event, that individual's different take on the religion, etc.. etc.. etc..

Well the religious leader thought about it, and you could see how much they LOVEd the idea....a huge smirk on their face from simply pondering there upon [everyone on the planet is really part of their religion...oh my!!!] and then a huge YES, Yes, it IS possible......

So, I said, then I guess ALL people would therefore BE considered "special".......perhaps some are just 'lost to THE way'......

Which the religious leader pondered upon and compassionately responded with saddness in their heart that any of 'their' people should be 'lost out there in the world'....lost to 'THE' pathway.......

Then this religious leader representing one religion became religious leaders representing all religions and as they all stood there, each had a huge ray of light that led from them to a huge swirling light beaming brilliantly, filled with love, surrounded by white puffy cloud like structures in the sky above......what some may call heaven, god, agape love........the point.....each of these leaders with their very own 'special' rays of light....were all directed to the very same place......... [kinda like imagining the sun with its many rays of light and seeing each ray of light as a different pathway......a different BElief system]

And then I said to them all......is it possible then that we are all the same.........and further still that we are all trying to accomplish the same goals ( remember all their pathways led to the same destination) .......to ( as they are religious leaders.....) reach god (for me this would be “Namaste Love” for example ) - to connect with god, to feel god.....who is all....and therefore to connect with one another (as we are part of the 'all', n'est ce pas ) ......to BE//to act like//to materialize through our manifest actions//to treat each other as the community, the Family, the Children of god we authentically all are........and thus truely LIVE that connection you are all soooo devoted to establishing with god????

What do you think happened next???

There was a mix of enlightened awe and inspiration with hesitation, fear and attachment initially upon the suggestion.......

Sorta like a lot of us, when we hear something, see something, FEEL something, KNOW something intrinsically, even experience it physically to BE authentic, true, 'right', and yet question it because it 'goes against' the 'logical', 'rational' misguided definitions, meanings, interpretations of life we have ALL been taught for soooo very long......

'Breaking' a 'bad' habit is not always an easy thing to do, especially a long standing one or an unconscious one - [ie; a 'tick' we may have but never noticed such as twirling our hair, or tapping our finger tips or licking our lips, or ... or.... or....]

Hence the saying 'practise makes purrrfect'.....

Luckily in my little vision, our religious leaders didn't require the batting of too many eye lashes before they all turned to one another and recognized themselves in each other, and all children of our earth school, and then above, beyond and all around - all that is, ever was or will be and chose to dedicate themselves & their message to one another and ALL of WE to celebrate our unity and our unique individuality......recognizes that each is but another pathway of love to the same destination of love..... <3 <3 <3

With Love’s Blissings to one and all of we to find the peace available when we embrace our Unity as One Human Family,