I Hate White Rooms!

I love white people, read my article here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/5924adbae4b0dfb1ca3a0f4b:

But I hate all white rooms. I love rooms with color: A splash of Fiery Rose, Sizzling Sunset, Heat Wave, Lemon Glacier, Spring Frost, Absolute Zero, Winter Sky, and Frostbite from a Crayola box. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Crayola_crayon_colors#Extreme_Twistables_colors

Before I die, I want to see all 10,000,000 colors that scientist believe we can see.

To live is to be in the midst of color. And although I love Black people - you can read that piece here http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/590a794de4b084f59b49ffa0 - I don’t’ like all black rooms, either.

When I’m creating, whether it’s a novel, or a play, or a television series, like Out of Bounds, I want to see color. In my novel, On Edge and Wings to Fly, the Black protagonist’s best friend is White, and you can see below the cover is in full color.

Cover of Meme Kelly’s 2nd Novel

In my plays, so far, I’ve worked with a Chinese actress, a Filipino actress, a Latino actress, an Australian actress, an African actor, a Canadian actress, and, of course, white actors. I’ve worked with gay actors and a disabled actress. Because my son is autistic, my projects will also always include the disabled. I love to be with those who don’t fit into the box.

Meme Kelly Our Voices play at Barnsdall Gallery Theater, Hollywood, California

And if my work can be inclusive, with my limited resources, I know Hollywood can do it too.

In Out of Bounds, the television project, which you can learn about on a cancelled Kickstarter campaign, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/284448001/1011888845?ref=5gq6v6&token=8fd3eaf3

the main character is a mixed-race Professor of African American literature and her Mom is white, played by a beautiful Australian actress, Vivienne Powell, shown below.

Vivienne Powell in Out of Bounds

The chair of her department is Latino, portrayed by beautiful actress Shirley Cortez. The student reporter is Filipino, portrayed by the phenomenal Nina Giosiengfiao. There was a black activist (Audra Bryant) and a white activist also. The set was filled with color.

Shirley Cortez and Nina Gosiengfiao in Out of Bounds

Shirley Cortez in Out of Bounds

Nina Gosiengfiao in Out of Bounds

During the Black Live Matter protest in Ferguson and Baltimore, it brought me joy to see so many white people and other non-black people marching alongside the activists. In one of my favorite pictures of Martin Luther King, he’s surrounded by white protestors, walking along side of him.

In these dark times in the world, negative forces are trying to conquer us by dividing us. But we must resist turning on each other, although racism is real.

I pray for racist people in white rooms. I feel sorry for them because they’re missing out on being with people of color. I ask God to put me in the midst of those who love color like I do. I seek them out, and when I find them, I embrace them with all my might.

Last weekend, I attended the American Film Market (AFM) in Santa Monica, California. While in a Financing Film conference with over 700 people, Indie producer Cassian Ewles, the producer of soon-to-be released Mudbound, said that he’d take two questions. I had on a splash of color, a red top. And when I raised my hand, he called on me.

American Film Market & Conference Press Independent Producer/Agent Cassian Elwes and Wayne Marc Godfrey, CEO?Founder/Owner, The Fyzz Facility

I asked him to comment on the myth that Black films don’t make money in foreign markets. I wasn’t taking notes, so I can’t share his response verbatim, but the gist of it was that it’s bullshit! Black films do make money in foreign markets, he said. He was the executive producer of The Butler, and he recalled the difficulty that he had selling it overseas. But, finally, he was able to secure an overseas distribution deal for three million. The Butler ended up grossing over 70 million overseas.

Foreign markets love color too! There’s room for all of us, in film, in television and in business. People of color are all over the world, so it makes sense that our films do well in foreign markets. People of color mustn’t wait for anyone to open doors for us. We must create our own rooms filled with color. The color of change, comes in 10,000,000 hues!

As I was leaving the AFM, I shook Mr. Ewles’ hand, and he paused to say, “Go make great Black films.” Mudbound releases on November 17th in theaters and on Netflix.

Mudbound poster

It’s directed by Dee Rees, a black director, and many are predicting that it’ll receive an Oscar. I found a picture of Ms. Rees at the Toronto film festival, and she was dressed in a beautiful colorful suit. But the picture below of her at AFI is great also:

Dee Rees at AFI

She’s blessed to work with Mr. Ewles, and I’m taking his advise: I’m meeting with my team on Monday. We’re in pre-production of short episodes of Out of Bounds that I’ll release directly to viewers while working on the funding to complete an Indie feature of Out of Bounds.