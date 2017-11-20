She gasped at me, and I found that to be absolutely ridiculous.

No girl, no.

I am, what most people might consider to be, a helicopter mom. I’m fiercely overprotective of my kids and that comes out in everything from their organic diet, to the fact that yesterday I found myself driving my daughter to a school field trip (behind the school bus), because I couldn’t bear to think of her tiny little body on a school bus without a seat belt.

I’m exactly that kind of crazy. So if you ask me if you can drive my kid somewhere and I’m not sure that I trust your driving, you probably can’t. And if you ask me if you can take her to a theme park, you definitely can’t, because I don’t know how well you are going to keep your eye on her, she is cute, and some random stranger might want to take her home with them.

And they can’t, because she is mine, and I am very protective of her.

So crazy? Yes, I probably am, but what can I say? I love my kids, and it is my job to protect them.

So I was really caught off guard when my daughter was invited to a friend’s house for a play date, and after discussing the details of the afternoon, I asked the mother (whom I didn’t know very well), if she had any guns in her house, and the mother responded with a gasp that accompanied her clearly offended facial expression.

Um… did I say something wrong?

I get it; in a world where we are allowed to be whatever gender we choose, marry whom we choose, practice whatever religion we want, medically manage our own reproductive choices, and bear arms to protect ourselves no matter what anyone else thinks about it, we’ve put up walls where we demand respect, and warn others not to cross lines into business that isn’t theirs.

But really, what is wrong with wanting to know what time to drop off my nine-year-old, what time to pick up my nine-year-old, what she might be doing in between those hours, and if she could possibly be killed at any point during the playdate?

Kids shoot themselves all the time, and that has nothing to do with my craziness. In 2015 alone, 265 children accidentally shot someone else with a gun; 88 of those times they killed someone, or themselves. Even more shocking, is that a child or teen is injured or killed by a gun every thirty minutes in the US. That hurts my heart more than I can even explain, because while the sheer intensity of that number is staggering, when you really think about it, those weren’t just numbers, they were children, and now… they aren’t.

They are gone.

I don’t even want to imagine my children not being here, and since we know that gun safety programs seem to be mostly ineffective when it comes to getting kids to stop playing with guns (and in some cases actually increases gun related incidents), then it’s my responsibility to keep my children away from guns.

I don’t trust my kids, I’m sorry but I just don’t. I don’t trust them to drive my car because they don’t know how, and I don’t trust them to cook with the stove because they are too young to be using something so dangerous. So why on earth would I let them play with something that has the potential to take their lives in a mere instant?

I wouldn’t, and I don’t, which is why I don’t want them around guns. I also don’t trust their innocent level of curiosity and the fact that they tend to snoop around places in my house that I’ve repeatedly told them not to be playing in, so I need to be able to trust that the people I’m entrusting them with, don’t have a gun where my kids can access it.

So how do I trust you? I ask.

I ask because I want to trust you, but I need to know that I should. I need proof in the same way that I ask babysitters questions before I hire them, and make sure that the pediatrician I take them to actually has a medical degree. I ask not because I don’t want to trust you, but because it’s my parental responsibility to make an informed decision on who I should trust.

I ask, because assuming that I should trust you just to avoid an uncomfortable conversation, could ruin my life, steal my child’s, forever alter yours, and that’s not a gamble that I’m willing to take.

I owe my children, and you, more than a gamble.

So, to the lady gasping at me for invading your privacy and offending you for what you assume is my assumption that you are an unfit parent, that was not my intention.

I want to trust you, so please tell me that you have your gun locked away and that you have taken precautions. Please give me a reason to trust you, because it’s not you that I don’t trust, it’s my kids.