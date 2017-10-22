I Heart Bumper Strips

Bdlmp bldmp bdlmp bdlmp was the noise my car tires made the moment I drifted out of my lane on the northern Georgia highway, and trespassed onto the ridged edge of the road. It was late at night and the noise of the bumper strip (what those ridges are called) served as an alarm to wake me up, because I had just fallen asleep at the wheel. 8 to 10 hour days on the set as an extra, coupled with the 2 hour commute to get there and 2 hour drive to get home had left me exhausted. The next bdlmp bdlmp bdlmp sound I felt was my heart. . . which continued to race all the way back to Atlanta. There have been 1,228 highway fatalities on Georgia roads this year.

I had just set my cruise control to 73, and very shortly after allowing my gas pedal foot to leave the job, my brain headed for the break room too. Mabel and I have now decided that the gigs that are way out of town are not the ones we want to pursue. Unless housing comes with the offer.

In LA anything over 30 miles away, comes with extra benefits. It’s called the TMZ, or Thirty Mile Zone. In time Georgia will probably adopt some of these guidelines. But filming here is still a novelty, especially in the smaller towns, that many productions have volunteer background actors. These volunteer extras are compensated with a meal, and they often get to take photos with the stars of the film.

This last extra gig I did. . .the 3 day one with the killer commute, was like that. The difficult part was convincing the ‘extra wrangler’ that I qualified for the nicer food because I was getting paid to be there. I was what’s known as a featured extra. It means that there is a good possibility that I will be seen on screen. For all the courtroom scenes, I was the court reporter. My character had a name, which was on the call sheet, and the name next to it was Sandra Thomas. A call sheet is usually 10 to 15 pages and it’s stapled together and everyone working on the set that day gets one. Everyone except the extras. On the first page it lists everyone in the cast and crew and what their jobs are, and what their call times are. Then the next pages will be dialogue from the movie, the scenes that they hope to film that day.

Mabel thinks these are all boring details, but my contention is that it’s information that will come into play later on. It’s the set up for getting a feel for how this business works.

So, I’m playing a stenographer, and I’m called an hour before the volunteer extras because they need to do my hair and makeup and I have a costume to wear. Most of the costumes I wore were my own clothes btw. When you do extra work, they always ask you to bring your own things for them to choose from, but I was in several scenes and I only have a few business clothes, so one time they supplied a blazer. Props supplied eyeglasses on a chain, that my character wore. There was also a stenographer machine I had to pretend to use.

Decades ago I had played a court reporter in a play called Nuts, so I’d had experience with those machines and was able to look like I knew what I was doing. In Nuts my character sat silently during the entire play, doing the stenography, and then at the very end I stood up and delivered a paragraph’s worth of exposition, saying what happened later on. If I ever meet that playwright, I intend to slap him.

Women aren’t conditioned to fight, like men are. We are told to smile by strangers. We are often expected to be compliant and not stick up for ourselves. So when I told the extra wrangler that I was going to eat the better meal that day, it was . . .in my mind. . . like the showdown at the OK Corral. My self esteem was on the line. I had backed down the first day I worked for them and regretted it. This time they would have had to drag me from the lunch room physically. My argument for eating the better food (that the cast and crew would get) was disjointed and along the lines of . . .”I can’t eat the cheap junk food that the extras get again, I need healthier food and vegetables or I won’t be able to work this afternoon”.