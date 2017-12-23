I Immigrated To Canada With $500 In My Pocket – Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship is not meant for the weak-hearted. This makes dedicated entrepreneurs among us propel. Talking about making it with little in your pocket, Oleg Cheine, CEO of CannasOS is one important name that keeps ringing in people’s heart nonstop.

Oleg Cheine

In a brief Interview with Oleg, he revealed what entrepreneurship entails, and how to survive as an entrepreneur.

1. Your Journey Is Riddled With Lots Of Experiences, Especially How You Converted A Meager Amount To Multimillion. Kindly Tell Us About Your Experiences?

The journey began in 1994, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, I immigrated to the U.S. from Russia and then to Canada in 1996 with only $500 in his pocket. I had to start life from scratch with $500 and with a family to feed.

After understanding that opportunity is everywhere and does not necessarily requires having a million dollar in the bank, I have made a move to the internet/tech side of the cannabis industry. This I did in 2014.

2. As A Self-Made Entrepreneur, What Struggles Do You Remember?

I have struggled to achieve so many things. Coming from nowhere to somewhere today, it involved many ups and downs. However, there is something I won’t forget in my life.

Before coming to this place, I learnt German my whole life. When I got here, I mean Canada, it was very difficult for me to fluently learn English because I only had $500 in my pocket and a family to feed and I had to work instead of learning a language. But I still managed to build three very successful businesses and are currently in the process of building a multi-million dollar company. As an entrepreneur, problems are not limitations; they can be tackled without retreat.

3. What Do You Intend Creating In The Cannabis Industry?

The new idea is about creating a cryptocurrency for cannabis users. Through the idea, it would be easy implementing many new technologies, and I hope that this company will have a big impact on the development of the cannabis industry, and will have an impact on other industries like the retail industry.

4. What Are You Passionate About?

If I am not passionate about something, it would be hard creating anything or staying in the entrepreneurship world. I love to engage in new technologies, to fully understand them, and then apply these technologies in my business.

5. What Pushed You To Create This Firm?

The firm is a social network for the cannabis industry that has been operating since 2014. What pushed us into this direction was a tragic story. I was once visiting my friend who owned a hemp farm, and during a conversation, the friend was explaining how CBD oil cured his Aunt’s liver cancer.

What happened was that almost simultaneously, the Aunt and his daughter both developed liver cancer. The Aunt was open to using medicinal marijuana to treat her liver cancer, while the daughter, even though her father owns a hemp farm that produces hemp oil, did not believe in the medicinal possibilities of CBD oil and went through chemotherapy treatment.

Within six months, the daughter sadly passed away from chemotherapy side effects, whereas the Aunt was fully cured of her cancer after eight months. At that time, I was looking to take up a new project, and this story pushed me into developing this Firm.

6. What Do You Wish To Tell Aspiring Entrepreneurs?