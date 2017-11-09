I Know Why God Made Autumn

Dear God (as spoken by my 7 year-old self)

My Mama told me that I can thank you a little longer in my prayers tonight because it’s the first day of Autumn and it’s my favorite time of year, and she said you would be happy that I feel this way and that I should tell you why I do

I’ll be right back God cause my Dad made me hot chocolate with marshmallows and I don’t want the marshmallows to melt before I eat them

I’m back God

I did not mind my manners cause I forgot to share my hot chocolate with you but if you are thirsty you can drink all the water in my sippy cup

Hold on please

“Yes, Mama?”

“Okay!”

God,

My Mama wants me to speed up a little and talk about Autumn

My Grandma told me that you paint the trees so that the grown-ups will feel gratitude cause sometimes they’re mad at you and they forget how beautiful everything is that you made and how blessed they are that you made them and that’s why my Grandma says you made Autumn to remind them how special life is

I think you made Autumn so that the lady in the crayon building won’t forget the colors of the crayons to make for the children

My teacher asks us to collect leaves and then we trace them and sometimes we glue them on paper for our Thanksgiving project and then we give them to our neighbors who are lonely

So they can get happy again

My favorite color is red like a fire engine except for when the leaf is broken and then my favorite color is yellow only not with the dark lines

When you run out of paint you can come with me and my Dad to Home Depot!

My Grandpa used to throw me in the leaves and then we would throw all the leaves up in the air and then Grandpa would rake new leaves and make a brand new pile

I miss my Grandpa

Mama always yelled at Grandpa for staying outside in the cold and then letting all the leaves stick in my hair

Grandpa never listened to Mama and whispered that he was pretending that he didn’t hear her

I miss my Grandpa

And sometimes when Mama plays with me in the leaf pile she misses Grandpa too

Our neighbor Mrs. Hammer says that Autumn is for your spirit to feel anew

I’m not sure whats that means; maybe it means not old

I know it’s a good thing cause when Mrs. Hammer tells me that she looks up at you in heaven and smiles

And when Autumn starts we carve pumpkins in the backyard and my Dad says we’re lucky to be a family and to have each other

So God I think that’s why you really made Autumn

Cause people feel more lucky and happy and you love when all the people you made feel your goodness

I have to go to sleep now God

So thank you for making Autumn

Pleasant Dreams!