I Learn New Things Everyday –Online Entrepreneur Says, Revealing How

Talking about Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and digital marketing, Aamir Iqbal, excellently referenced as Sultan of Multan, is an entrepreneur of diverse orientations, and an astute online solution expert respected by all and sundry, making names in these areas due to his unrelenting drive for success.

In this interview, he explained how he made it to the top despite setbacks and waves.

No doubt, you are a respected Entrepreneur, with years of experience on the internet. What is your driver?

I have to be a reliable entrepreneur, and learning is one thing that drives me to success every day. I do tell people that if you are not passionate about learning new things every day, you are not ready to receive success. That is my driver.

What Is Your Company Into?

We are an online firm working towards the development of other platforms. Hundreds of our clients are applauding our Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) Strategies. In areas of digital marketing, I am a household name, with many feathers to my wings. Marketing, Business Development and Technologies, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Web Analytics, Market Research among other things we are into are coasting us to victory every day. We do notice this in the eyes of our clients. Countless times, they appreciate our expertise. That is enough for us. I do tell them, I am fulfilled.

Companies Run after You for Search Engine Optimisation as a Specialist, how did you manage to go this far?

It is an outcome of hard work. I did not just wake up to be a competent SEO expert people talk about online; I jumped all hurdles. Today, companies depend on me. I cannot count the number of platforms that I have helped to conquer the horror they witnessed from a search engine. I learnt to do SEO in a specialist way. My results are weighing in support of my expertise.

Talking About SEO, Some Talk About Black Hat And White Hat, What Do You Suggest To Platforms?

As a specialist, SEO has surefire ways, if the right way is what you call white hat, then it is ok. In my firm, we do not engage in what will boomerang on the platform we manage. We do it the right way. My strategies drive millions of organic traffic to company websites and indexed billions of web pages in major search engines, this I do with ease.

As an expert, managing website to the point of glories is my aim, and if I don’t achieve this, I feel somehow. This pushes me to do more. Today, many websites have received from my expertise. I am happy doing what I know best.

You Are Into Many Things Online, How do You Combine All them?

One does not affect another. SEO and digital marketing are interwoven. This we call SEM. If you want your platform to be a source of income, you can market your product using SEO strategies.My over 10 years experience in SEO, Market Research, Business Development and Technologies has witnessed many glories, and not one out of my work affected another.

Your Blog Is Rich; People Say It Contains Solutions To Day Today SEO Online Problems Is That So?

This platform is an avenue for me to pour out my mind as an expert. I tutor people using a simple post that is reached in solutions. People who visit attest to the superiority of that blog. It is a way of giving back to my society.

As An Entrepreneur, What do You Suggest To Potential Entrepreneurs?

To rise, be ready to face hardship. People are becoming lazy now when they fail; they run away. Where will success come from if you don’t fail? You at a time fail and succeed in another time. It is a failure that creates room for opportunities.