I Met Barack Obama By Chance on His First Day as a Civilian

What would you do if you ran into Barack Obama?

That happened to me on January 21, 2017. It was President Obama’s first day as a private citizen. At 8:30am that Saturday morning in Rancho Mirage, CA I decided to head to my club’s gym for a workout. I noticed several big black Surburbans parked directly outside the entrance to the gym. I recalled hearing that Air Force One was diverted the previous day to a nearby airport due to weather issues in Palm Springs. So, I wasn’t completely surprised to walk into the gym and see the President directly in front of me on the stair master. There were just a few others in the club’s gym, nevertheless, I did a double take. When I noticed what appeared to be a few secret service hanging out, any remaining suspicions faded fast.

It was about 40 minutes later when I was on a stair master a couple machines away, closer since there are not too many of these machines, when the President unplugged his earphones and looked away from the TV above him to respond to a staff person’s question, inquiring if he wanted a bottle of water. He responded in a relaxed, respectful manner to the staff person then for some reason happened to glance in my direction.

Even though, I had decided he should not be interrupted on his first day as a civilian, for whatever reason changed my mind and decided to speak to him. I said, “I hate to interrupt your workout, but there is something I would like to say to you.” He stated, “No worries” or something to that effect. I followed by saying, “Mr. President I want to thank you for your service to our country and all of the sacrifices you and your family had to endure. As a gay man, I’ll be forever grateful for your courage and leadership in bending that arc of history in favor of all those in the LGBT community. I’ve seen lots of discrimination against my community over the past decades and doubted at times if we would ever be given a shot at equal rights in this country. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, words can't possibly convey my appreciation.”

Then I stopped as I didn’t want to further distract him and I wanted to avoid get teary eyed. Thank God I was already sweating. His response was warm, gracious and polite, “Don’t worry about the interruption, I appreciate what you had to say, it means a lot to me.” We both went both resumed our respective workouts.

An hour or so later, I was working out on a machine that was near the front door when I saw him emerge from the locker room and graciously shake hands and thank the several staff members who were at the front desk. He seemed at ease and to be enjoying the interaction with the staff. As he exited he also reached out to shake my hand and stated, “Thanks again for what you said earlier.” With that I felt a real connection with him. I said, “Mr. President, I have two pieces of advice for you now that you’re out of office: 1. Yoga and 2. Pickle Ball. The first will keep you feeling young and the second you’ll enjoy in retirement.” With that both he and his secret service detail laughed and he said, “Ok, well that sounds like great advice.” He left and no doubt forgot the interaction and I was able to say to my partner later that morning, “You’ll never guess who I met at the gym this morning.”