"I Now Truly Know My Own Strength", Tara Cernacek

“Asking for help when you need it is not a sign of weakness.” - Tara Cernacek

Tara Cernacek is an administrative assistant in the non-profit sector. She previously owned a pet supply store that did animal rescue, and as she puts it, “therefore I am owned by six cats. I adore cats and all animals.” She was diagnosed with Stage 2B Triple Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer just before she turned 42 years old.

MK: What was your mindset at diagnosis?

TC: Frightened. I was worried about not being able to work, therefore losing my health insurance and being unable to afford treatments. My mind was racing so much that I could barely comprehend what the doctors were telling me.

MK: How did your breast cancer diagnosis change your life?

TC: My priorities shifted and I learned to appreciate the little things more. My bond with certain friends and family became much greater, and I let go of my attachment to others who were less supportive.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to yourself and your purpose?

TC: I worked during the majority of my treatment. It kept me feeling “normal”. I had a sense of purpose and didn’t focus on being sick. The company let me go when I still had 6 months (out of 18 months) left… and I was devastated. I realized my need to work was more than financial --- I need to be surrounded by people working to achieve the same goals and accomplish something every day.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

TC: As a patient advocate for Cancer and Careers, I try to share my experience and the tools I’ve learned about talking to your boss and co-workers about cancer, legal issues (such as when I was let go) and job searching with cancer. I had so much help from them and I want to pay it forward to as many women as I can. They are the only organization I know of that offers career/job specific support for people working with cancer and work is so important for many of us. I have also been heavily involved in advocacy for women’s issues not related to cancer such as equal pay, access to healthcare etc.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

TC: Malignant.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

TC: The false notion that it’s impossible to work and manage chemo/radiation at the same time, and that you are disabled.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

TC: Because I had so much support – I need to share and pay it forward. Cancer happened to me, but it didn’t happen to me alone.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

TC: I would tell her that it will be hard at times, very hard. There will be side effects from treatment some that are permanent. But there are tons of resources out there; including Cancer and Careers and that she should utilize all of them. No one has to go through this alone and although it’s hard to see now, you will emerge stronger than before.

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

TC: I’m not afraid of it anymore. Adversity is inevitable but I can handle it.

MK: What one word defines you?