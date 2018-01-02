I ON TRAVEL: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

From its exotic beaches and captivating scenery to its vibrant nightlife, Cabo San Lucas is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating and engaging tourist attractions in Mexico. Unlike other tourist attractions that leave you with plenty of sightseeing and very little to participate in, Cabo San Lucas offers the best of both. In addition to its enchanting scenery, San Lucas is one of the few sites that offer a long list of exciting activities to engage in. irrespective of your inclinations and preferences, you will find many fun-filled activities.

My trip to San Lucas was a memorable experience that I relive every single day in my head. For the best experience in San Lucas, it is important that you are acquainted with all of the different locations and what they have to offer. It all began with the highlight of San Lucas, its beaches! It is expected that you will find a lot of people at Playa Solmar and Playa del Amor. Playa Del Amor has a reputation for its majestic scenery. Popularly referred to as the hidden beach, Playa Del Amor has a distinctive atmosphere that is evocative of romance and intimacy. Situated at the tip of Banderas bay, Playa Del Amor features a mysterious wide hole covered in green shrubs which provides a hollow that conceals warm fresh water. It delivers adequate shade from sun which makes it a fantastic location for swimming. Playa Del Amor is the highlight of romantic experience for lovers.

One the other hand, Playa Solmar is a regular stretch beach with an enchanting view. It is particularly suitable for sunbathing and a light run given that is covers a great distance. Swimming in Playa Solmar is not entirely a great idea especially if you are not an expert swimmer. The pounding waves can be overwhelming which makes Playa Solmar a treacherous terrain for swimming. One my one week vacation to San Lucas, I made it a duty to explore of the splendors and excitements of the exotic location. Anyone who has been to San Lucas would tell you that it home to many electrifying sites with plenty of fun activities to engage in. here is a detailed account of the various majestic sites and interesting activities in San Lucas.

· Golfing: When I go on trips, I like to begin with the more relaxing activities. Interestingly, I came to realize that San Lucas is home to golfing. With an abundance of lush green sites of international standards, San Lucas offers a remarkable opportunity to engage in a relaxing and competitive sport. The best part about the entire golfing experience is that there are a variety of golf sites to choose from. Punta Sur is the leading golf site and comes with a mind-blowing view of the sea. Other golf sites include Club Campestre San Jose and Palmilla Golf Club.

· Zipline: If you have ever been on a zipline before, you will certainly concur when I say it is one of the exhilarating experiences ever! Unless you have gone skydiving, the mind-blowing outdoor adventure ziplining at Boca de la Sierra will leave you gasping in excitement. I addition to being thrill of being suspended ion the air, the enchanting scenery of Boca de la Sierra will leave you with an unforgettable memory. If you prefer the extreme adventure of the desert, ziplining in the 115 hectares wild canyon is certainly a fantastic option for you.

· Quad riding: San Lucas Mexico offers the best quad riding terrain in the world. The wild canyon is home to a lot of adventurous activities and quad riding is one of the most exciting. The breathtaking desert view of the wild canyon is probably the most exhilarating aspects of the entire trip. Situated in the tourist strip of Cabo San Lucas, the wild canyon is the best place to get that adrenalin rush. It’s always a place to get your heart pumping in unrestrained delight. The thrill of the wild canyon always makes for an unforgettable experience.

· Interactions and fraternizing: After I had plenty of adventurous undertakings in the wild canyon, it was time to interact with someone new. I had an increasing urge to fraternize. Hopefully, I find someone interesting to explore the night life of San Lucas with. I took a trip to the Playa Medano or as it is popularly called, the Medano beach. This beach is jam-packed with tourist and locals looking to bask in the sun and enjoy the refreshing sea side breeze. The indulging sand and comfy waters makes Medano beach a fantastic environment to fraternize. You could do this over a glass of margarita cocktail or you could do it like I did, having conversations over a refreshing glass of Licuados.

Photo Courtesy of Irene Michaels Irene Michaels

· Horseback riding: Cabos horseback riding is one activity you should never miss. I felt like a princess in the ancient Persian Empire coasting through to meet my queen_ Even though I wasn’t with company. Horseback riding remains the most fascinating adventure I had in San Lucas. While it was not my first time horseback riding, the unique landscape and views of the sea culminates into creating a mind-blowing feeling that can be best described as magical. The environment seems to complement horseback riding activity in such a way that creates an incredible feeling of awesomeness. Maybe you will get the feeling of a pirate who just returned from a protracted voyage to meet his lover as you coast along the shores of Sea Cortez _ I am a helpless romantic.

· Culinary activities: At this point, I was famished and I desired more than anything to have a nice San Lucas meal. Exotic food and drinks happens to be one of the perks of tourism. If you are a food lover like me, food is always top priority. I turned my attention to Cabo Wabo Cantina. Situated in the center of the town, it is almost impossible for you to miss this amazing restaurant. The canteen offers lovely music and mouthwatering dishes for your gratification. The best part is the food is very affordable too. From fine dining to moderately priced food and local cuisines, there is a restaurant for you in San Lucas. With culinary services available from 9am to 2am, you can be sure to refuel with tasty, nourishing meals whenever you desire.

Photo Courtesy of Irene Michaels

· Spas: San Lucas has an incontestable reputation as one of the best places with a vibrant spa industry. San Lucas in unarguably the spa paradise for those who love to relax and unwind with massages, ointments, facials, and a long list of soothing procedures. All of the spas are built for perfection with international facilities and a host of other related conveniences like fitness centers, salons and many more. In fact, most of the spas are designed to cater to the entirety of your body’s aesthetic and therapeutic needs. San Lucas is home to many exotic spas which include Spa Marquis, spa at Westin Resort, Spa Oasis at Hilton Los Cabos, Saltwater spa at Casa Dorada and many more. After a nice meal, I decided to visit one of the spas for a taste of heaven. This was a great way to relax my nerves in preparation for nightlife escapades in San Lucas.

Photo Courtesy of Irene Michaels NIKKI BEACH