I ON TRAVEL: One and Only Resort Pamilla, Mexico

Along the spectacular Sea of Cortez and the Baja Peninsula is the extraordinary One and Only Palmilla Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. This little piece of paradise offers guests magnificent views of the surrounding area, while allowing them the ability to swim on one of the best beaches in the region.

While at the One and Only Palmilla Resort, guests will stay in one of six types of luxurious ocean front accommodations. Many other resorts might have a basic room, but that is not the case here at the One and Only. Their rooms still have a separate seating area with large showers and an outdoor patio complete with a daybed. Views of the ocean can be seen from every corner of the suites, which is perfect for guests as they wake up in the morning and are relaxing in the evening. Guests will love having their own infinity pools that are only steps outside their rooms.

Photo Courtesy of One & Only Pamilla Villa

Dining at the One and Only Palmilla Resort is an amazing experience for every guest as there are five restaurants as well as two private dining options and three bars with lounges. At the restaurants, guests can choose to eat steaks, Mexican cuisine, sushi, salad, and more. Each restaurant has a beautiful view of the water, whether a pool or the Sea of Cortez.

Photo Courtesy of One & Only Pamilla Cuisine

The lounge or Terrace is the perfect setting for a cocktail before or after dinner. However, people can enjoy a delicious cocktail at almost any hour of the day at the Agua Bar, complete with the fabulous views that will keep them relaxed for hours.

Photo Courtesy of One & Only Pamilla

Speaking of relaxing, the spa has thirteen treatment rooms for guests as well as steam rooms, saunas, and outdoor relaxation areas. Guests can choose a full-day treatment that includes a massage, facial, manicure, pedicure, and more.

Of course, everyone wants to be active and learn something new when they are on holiday and One and Only Palmilla does not disappoint with their activities. Guests can learn about tequila, how it is made, what it tastes like, and how to mix into fabulous drinks.

Golf is a popular sport, and there is no better place to play than the on-site course that was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If golfing is not in the cards for a guest, then they might want to try to surf the turquoise waters of the sea, paddleboarding, kayak, or go snorkeling.

Photo Courtesy of Facebook One and Only Pamilla

There are plenty of excursions available through the One and Only too. Guests can explore the Sea of Cortex aboard the Catari Yacht or they can venture to Baja to see the true beauty of this long peninsula. Heading out to the Los Cabos natural reef is another option and many people choose to go snorkeling and diving there to see all the marine life that includes manta rays, sea turtles, sea lions, and hammerheads.

There are also extreme adventures that some guests prefer, and those include: sky diving, bungee jumping, horseback riding, and off-roading. As people will see, this resort caters to each individual guest, so that everyone has the best experience while on vacation.

Photo Courtesy of Facebook Horseback Riding