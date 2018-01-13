Dear Mr President and ignorant base,

I stand with “shithole” countries.

Working in Haiti in 2010

On Thursday news broke about the vulgar and racist comments Trump made. I wish the mainstream media would call them what they are and what he is, racist.

I posted photos in support of Africa and Haiti on twitter. I have volunteered in both places and have a special place in my heart for the people there. What ensued was a barrage of over 100 comments filled with pure vile, hatred and ignorance.

I was called a Nazi, isis, traitor, racist, ignorant, dingbat, fake news, white shithole, idiot, mudshark, contradiction, told to leave, told to move there, and even received private messages asking me why I’m still here. Did these comments bother me? The source of them and the ridiculous thinking behind them did not. The eruption of hate and racism did.

Some of the children we work with in rural western Kenya.

What this so called “leader” fails to understand is that calling nations shitholes goes beyond just describing what he thinks their economic situation looks like. The people in Haiti, El Salvador, and in the different countries in Africa are the epitome of resilience, dignity, and pride. Their conditions might not be up to par or in great shape, but they are just as much patriots in their countries as we are ours.

Playing with the kids in Haiti

We have a man on Pennsylvania ave who has a very small understanding of the world, lacks empathy and compassion, lacks a filter, is racist, feeds off of the weak and ignorant minds in this country, and divides a nation instead of inspiring it. This country has had to watch Trump attack every group and person different than him, for the last (almost) 365 days. We have the Republican Party sitting idly by staying silent on every verbal and legislative attack he commits.

But you see Mr President, you and your base are missing one detail here. Typing on a keyboard and hiding behind twitter, doesn’t give you power. Your supporters who threw a barrage of hate at me didn’t give them power. The ugly comments about these nations didn’t give you power. It only stoked the fire within us even more. It gave us more power to fight and speak on behalf of those who might not feel they have a voice.

A face of beauty and strength (Haiti 2011)