I Trashed My Credit

A couple weeks ago I asked if you were really going to do it. If you were really going to create what you want to create and commit to moving forward with what's most important to you. In response, a sweet soul sent me an email about why she can't do all the things she needs and wants to do. She ended that email with something I hear quite often, which is: "I know you probably don't understand what I'm talking about or going through."
The thing is, I do understand. I understand so much more than people realize.
Depression.
Exhaustion and burnout.
Trauma and PTSD.
Betrayal and abuse.
Grief, loss, heartbreak.
Lack of time and money.
Confusion, fear, overwhelm.
Anxiety and panic attacks.
Loneliness and isolation.
And, yes... having bad credit.
I understand all of these things, and I know how impossible and overwhelming life can feel when you're dealing with any one or combination of them.
I feel so passionately about this conversation that I decided to make my response the first vlog back after a summer and fall hiatus!
Don't let the title fool you.
When I say "it's all about perspective" I'm not talking about being grateful for what you have because "at least you're not starving in a third world country." That kind of perspective and gratitude is incredibly important and will shift so much for you––but that's not what I'm talking about in this video.
Tell me, what are you going to do today to start choosing something different? To start moving forward, despite all the obstacles and reasons and blocks that are trying to get in your way?
Stephenie Zamora is an author and life coach, business and marketing strategist, and founder of CallOfTheVoid.tv. Here she merges the worlds of personal development, energy healing, intuitive coaching, writing, and mixed media art to help individuals rise up and come back from the darkest, hardest chapters of life. She guides her clients through the challenging process of re-orienting to their lives, relationships, and work in a way that’s fully aligned with who they’ve become in the aftermath of loss, trauma, depression, and big life changes. After struggling with PTSD, grief, and anxiety from a sudden and traumatic loss, she navigated her own difficult healing journey, and has set out to help others find the purpose of their own path using The Hero’s Journey as a framework.
Stephenie is the founder of Stephenie Zamora Media, the author of Awesome Life Tips®, creator of Journey Mapping Sessions™, and is currently working on a second book, Unravel. Her work has been featured on The Huffington Post, Yahoo Shine, Elite Daily, Positively Positive, and many other publications over the years. Connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or at www.CallOfTheVoid.tv.