I Trashed My Credit

A couple weeks ago I asked if you were really going to do it. If you were really going to create what you want to create and commit to moving forward with what's most important to you. In response, a sweet soul sent me an email about why she can't do all the things she needs and wants to do. She ended that email with something I hear quite often, which is: "I know you probably don't understand what I'm talking about or going through."

The thing is, I do understand. I understand so much more than people realize.

Depression.

Exhaustion and burnout.

Trauma and PTSD.

Betrayal and abuse.

Grief, loss, heartbreak.

Lack of time and money.

Confusion, fear, overwhelm.

Anxiety and panic attacks.

Loneliness and isolation.

And, yes... having bad credit.

I understand all of these things, and I know how impossible and overwhelming life can feel when you're dealing with any one or combination of them.

I feel so passionately about this conversation that I decided to make my response the first vlog back after a summer and fall hiatus!

Don't let the title fool you.

When I say "it's all about perspective" I'm not talking about being grateful for what you have because "at least you're not starving in a third world country." That kind of perspective and gratitude is incredibly important and will shift so much for you––but that's not what I'm talking about in this video.

Click below to start watching...

Tell me, what are you going to do today to start choosing something different? To start moving forward, despite all the obstacles and reasons and blocks that are trying to get in your way?