I Tried (and Survived) a Celebrity-Approved Detox

Anyone who has ever tried to improve their diet knows that there is an endless amount of information, often conflicting, out there that aims to define what it means to have a wholesome, healthy diet. Do you cut carbs and fat? Do you eat for your blood type? For the moon cycle? Only raw? Or should you eat clean? Avoid gluten? Go vegan? Paleo? On top of simple everyday food choices, add to it the endless options for cleanses and detoxes. It is overwhelming to say the least.