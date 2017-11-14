“I want to be with you everywhere, Chester” - A Eulogy

“Chester was a legend among dogs. He braved noxious car fumes and feared no scud. He observed the world around him with eyes that belied humor and genius. I'll forever remember him loyally and slowly scuttling alongside me, until he surrendered to my lap to help us both pick up the pace. Chester lived a lively, worldly and full life and we relished it together to the end. R.I.P. Chester”

My mother and brother moved to Israel the day before I started university. I was 18 years old and all I can remember is how lonely the world felt, and I yearned for someone to love me and something to love.

I had heard some weeks before about this “dog lady” who had made it her life to rescue the City’s rejected canines. She lived about two hours away in a trailer park on the outskirts of Hialeah, Florida. I had this gut wrenching feeling that I had to make my way to this not so glamorous part of town, that something was waiting for me there.

I arrived at the trailer park along with my friend Melinda, where we were greeted by Phoebe and her army of forsaken furries, each bearing and wearing the saddest possible expression projecting abandonment, abuse and neglect. I could relate.

Melinda, almost immediately pointed at a prominent ball of fluff in the middle of the room. “That’s Chester. A long-haired Dachshund” said our host. She continued, “He’s the one.” Whether it was nervousness, gullibility or a vague sense of destiny, I agreed, Chester was the one and so I paid the lady one-hundred dollars, scooped Chester in my arms and made eye contact, and that was it for both of us – life would never be the same.

The nearly two ensuing decades were an endless adventure spanning ten countries including a stint as a film student in Prague, a war reporter in the Middle East, a diplomat in Rome, two marriages, a divorce, and a baby. Chester was by my side for all of it.

It all started with that first journey from the U.S. to Israel. Chester braved the 14-hour flight with ease. He would later cross the Atlantic 11 more times. On our last trip, I took him out of his carrier and on to my lap. He seemed euphoric, panting with excitement, wrapped in a scarf with a great big smile across his face. I think Israel was where he felt most at home, just like me.

My loyal companion, he braved the uncomfortable to be comfortable with me. He was frequently cramped up in a carrier bag under my plane seat, or tucked away in my purse, but what he enjoyed most in this world, was sitting on my lap in the driver’s seat, windows down, wind in his face, singing along with me, in his own way, Fleetwood Mac’s “I want to be with you everywhere.” He loved watching the world pass us by, as long as we were together.

Birthdays and holidays were definitely his favorite. He sat through 17 Passover Seders and Happy Birthdays, and was always around for a piece of Challah, which he knew was coming after the lighting of the Shabbat candles.

He weighed in at a mere 7 Kilos, but packed a punch. He never met a dog he didn’t stand up to and he went out fighting till the very end. He even attacked a horse once in Tel Aviv.

He looked like a lion with his great big mane, and acted like one too. One night, my father decided to take Chester for a walk. I had fallen asleep, but was awoken to the sight of my father covered in blood. Chester had been attacked by a massive Husky that had ripped him to shreds. Chester would survive eight hours of surgery. The vet had sewn him back together, but pipes popped out of every end of his little shredded body to drain the blood. This didn’t stop Chester. He was back at it, barking at everything that moved, just a couple months later.

He never minded all the traveling, taking it in stride, always ready to explore a new far away land, sun bathe in a garden, swim in the sea, trek in the snow. Chester made life easier on the road and I tried to take on his laissez-faire attitude. We grew up together, from pup to dog – teenage girl to woman. I affectionally referred to him as “the man,” short for Chesterman, but really, he was my man, and he looked after me and made sure I was happy and safe.

We ended up moving to London to follow love. Chester needed to make sure this guy was the one. Since you can’t bring dogs on the plane into the UK, and since I refused to have Chester fly cargo, we went to Paris. From there, we took a train to Calais, and then drove to London via the English Channel. This would-be Chester’s last long journey.

He started to slow down around the time I got pregnant and frequently rested his snout on my belly. We lazied around for nine months, gained a few extra kilos and caught up on lost time.

When the baby was born and his arthritis took over, I placed him in the pram by the baby’s feet. We would take long walks and Chester kept his pride, though he had slowed down, he didn’t mind because he was nuzzled between my son Jacob and me.

He also took comfort in his companion, Jesse, a younger Dachshund, who spent the last 7 years keeping him young and driving him nuts.

In his last year of life, he didn’t do much. I know he hung on, until I had my first-born son and loving husband by my side. He waited till I was settled and in good hands. He knew his mission in this life had been accomplished and that without him I wouldn’t be alone because I had found my family.

Last night, during his last minutes on earth, and even though he was heavily sedated, he got up and tried to walk away while the vet went to get to a vain in his leg for the final injection. He eventually succumbed on his own. He realized that he had no more fight in him and he was ready to say goodbye. He chose to go with dignity, in a very peaceful respectful manner, in my arms, safe at home. Within seconds, he gave out three last gasps, his heart stopped beating, his eyes closed and his spirit left his body. A small lump of flesh and fur remained in my lap. I kissed his head and told him how much I loved him, how he saved my life.

What an incredible gift from G-d, to be blessed with such a beautiful soul of an animal that brought me almost two decades of endless joy, companionship, and love. I am forever grateful for our years together and will always be with you everywhere, Dear Chester.