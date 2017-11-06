"I Want to Give Others Love, Compassion & Support", Courtland Long

”I was in fear but knew I needed to take immediate action. I put aside my anxiety so I could get a team in place to help me fight this – family, friends, co-workers, my healthcare providers.” - Courtland Long

Courtland Long and was diagnosed Stage 1 Triple Negative Breast Cancer in October, 2016 at 30 years old.

MK: What was the most challenging part of getting diagnosed with breast cancer?

CL: The hardest part was calling my family, most of whom live in other states, and relaying the news over the phone.

MK: How did the diagnosis change your life?

CL: This diagnosis helped me see good in other people. Living in New York City, a place that has a reputation for being cold and impersonal, there was so much kindness I received from perfect strangers. At my initial conversation with my oncologist, I made the decision that when I lost my hair I wasn’t going to hide my bald head at all. I’m so glad I did. Random people would stop me on the street and share their stories with me about their connection to breast cancer, ask me questions, or just offer a sympathetic word. Even more would tap me on the shoulder to tell me I am beautiful or compliment the shape of my head – it was so positive and empowering.

MK: What do you wish you’d known before your diagnosis?

CL: Before my diagnosis, I wish I knew that the hospitals have a system for scheduling you. I think there’s a bit of panic when you learn about your diagnosis and when a hospital tells you that they can see you two or more months from when you are calling to schedule an initial consultation, there’s even more panic. However, the hospital just needs to get you on the calendar and then they move you up in schedule dramatically – I wish that was clear to me earlier.

MK: How did this experience awaken you to your purpose?

CL: This experience has awakened me to my purpose in a huge way. Before cancer, I was working at an online “caring community” called healtheo360, which provides online support groups for people affected by chronic health conditions, and also serving on the board of directors for a young adult cancer advocacy organization, Vital Options International (VOI). I now realize even more how important these organizations are to people who are impacted by cancer. My personal experience with cancer has made me realize that the member-submitted stories on healtheo360, which give testimony around topics of talking to family and friends, work, and motivation, help others get through their journey in such an impactful way. Now, I’m even more passionate now about helping people share their story. Additionally, the videos produced by VOI give patients hope as they learn about the latest breakthroughs in diagnostics, treatment, new advocacy initiatives and I’m thrilled to help bring that crucial material to other patients.

MK: What word or phrase would you want to remove from the breast cancer vocabulary?

CL: There’s actually a phrase I’d like to remove from the conversation, “let me know if there’s anything I can do”. This phrase absolutely comes from a place of love and support, but often when someone is newly diagnosed, their head is spinning. Rather than asking your loved one what you can do for them, give a suggestion. Saying that you would like to bring dinner over every Tuesday for the family takes the burden off this person to ask for help (yes, that’s hard to do!), especially since they may not know yet what they need.

MK: What do you want to change in the breast cancer landscape?

CL: One thing I would change about how cancer is viewed is how it is depicted in the media. Often, patients are portrayed as sick and weak. It is important to remember that patients going through treatment can and should still exercise at whatever capacity they are able. Even taking a walk around the block is extraordinarily helpful for symptom management, physical strength, and mental stability.

MK: Why is it so important to support other young women.

CL: Supporting young women is important because I felt such love and compassion from others when I would share about my diagnosis and I want every woman to feel the same. While no one should ever have to fight cancer, no one should ever feel they are alone in this battle. When I encounter young women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, I listen to them and let them share their story, discuss treatment options, effects on fertility and what they can do if they haven’t had children yet, and I tell them to drink A LOT of water…it really helps with managing the side effects of chemo.

MK: How has having cancer changed how you view adversity?

CL: Cancer has changed how I see adversity in that I now try to see everything in stages and steps to overcome each stage. It also taught me to keep everything in perspective.

MK: What one word defines you?