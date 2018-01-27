Ian McKellen: 'I’ve Never Met A Gay Person Who Regretted Coming Out'

Sir Ian McKellen commemorated the 30th anniversary of his publicly coming out with a statement on the power of being open about who you are.

“I’ve never met a gay person who who regretted coming out — including myself,” the renowned actor wrote on Twitter. “Life at last begins to make sense, when you are open and honest.”

I’ve never met a gay person who regretted coming out – including myself. Life at last begins to make sense, when you are open and honest. Today is the 30th anniversary of the BBC radio discussion when I publically said I was gay. So I’m celebrating! — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 27, 2018

The 77-year-old English actor, who is an LGBTQ activist and founder of Stonewall UK, has previously talked about growing up in a time when being gay was illegal and highly stigmatized.

“Gay people, homosexuals, conducted their lives as secretly as possible,” he said in a short film earlier this year. “There was nobody who was out ― nobody.”

McKellen addressed his sexuality to the media in 1988, at the age of 49. It happened during a discussion over legislation that made “promoting homosexuality” in schools illegal.

“I was so appalled by this when I heard of it, I joined in groups vocally explaining why this was an unjust law, and in a debate on BBC radio, I came out and said I was gay,” he told ET Online.

His public announcement then came during the AIDS crisis — a time of extreme stigma and prejudice against gay men.

McKellen has said many times that he regrets not coming out publicly sooner.