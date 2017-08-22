Good thing both Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were vampires in a past life, because it’s clear their love will never die.
The couple just welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world, and Somerhalder is feeling pretty inspired. Not only is he in awe of his wife, but her beautiful experience with pregnancy.
The “Vampire Diaries” star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message for Reed, posting photos from her Fit Pregnancy shoot and writing, in part, “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it.”
Reed also shared a photo of her husband on Instagram, joking about his unique technique when viewing the solar eclipse on Monday.
What a pair (of glasses?).
The actors began dating in 2014 after Reed split from her ex-husband Paul McDonald and Somerhalder ended things with longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev. Reed, 29, and Somerhalder, 38, married in April 2015 and announced their pregnancy in May of this year.