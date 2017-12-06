6 Enchanting Ice Rinks Around The World

Wintertime fun doesn’t always have to include snowy slopes and enchanted forests covered in deep snow. Wintertime fun can also be spending time gliding across an ice rink with friends or family.

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the most incredible places to stay, compiled a variety of destinations and accommodations where travelers can practice their skating skills or just enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while watching their loved ones glide on ice.

1. Paris, France

Situated on the prestigious Avenue Montaigne, the elegant Hotel Plaza Athenee Paris features a Dior Institute spa, five restaurants, a cocktail bar and its very own ice skating rink. After experiencing a perfect winter day in Paris, guests can relax at the spa, while the ice skating enthusiasts of all ages can have a memorable experience on a winter's day or night.

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Travelers visiting the Dutch capital should not miss the unique ice skating rink on Amsterdam’s Museumplein during the winter months. The rink is open until the beginning of February and occupies the pond in front of the iconic Rijksmuseum.

The Conservatorium Hotel is less than a quarter mile away from the Museumplein and offers its guests design accommodations and extensive wellness facilities.

3. Vail, Colorado

Whether you favor skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or ice skating, there is no shortage of winter activities in Vail, Colorado. Located only five minutes from the Eagle Bahn Gondola, the luxurious Arrabelle at Vail Square, a RockResort has its own outdoor ice skating rink during the winter months. Travelers who don’t wish to practice their skating moves can enjoy a cup of hot cocoa by the outdoor fire pit or an après-ski cocktail on the terrace.

4. London

The beautiful English capital hosts a number of ice skating rinks throughout the city. The rink at Somerset House is a fan favorite thanks to its unique location and magical atmosphere.

Situated only 300 feet away from Somerset House, The Private Apartments - The Strand - Covent Garden in London offers luxurious, fully equipped apartments overlooking The Royal Courts of Justice.

5. Chicago

Take your skates to the Windy City and immerse yourself in a unique, rooftop winter wonderland with stunning views. Situated along The Magnificent Mile, the stylish The Peninsula Chicago is home to the beautiful rooftop ice skating rink, the Peninsula Sky Rink. Nestled between Chicago’s stunning skyscrapers, the hotel’s beautiful ice rink donates all of its proceeds to children charities in Chicago.

6. Ottawa, Canada

Known as the largest skating rink in the world, the scenic Rideau Canal is a great place to practice your jumps and twirls during the winter period. The canal is almost 5 miles long and access to the rink is free.

After spending the day gliding on ice, warm up by checking into the nearby Sheraton Ottawa Hotel in downtown Ottawa, which is also close to attractions such as Parliament Hill and ByWard Market.