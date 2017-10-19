Sonoma Sheriff Battles With ICE Over Misinformation On California Wildfires

As firefighters in Northern California battle ongoing wildfires, the Sonoma County sheriff is facing a different battle: fighting misinformation about the fires.

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano issued a statement Thursday on Facebook calling out Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for spreading “inaccurate, inflammatory” information about the wildfires and about who ― if anyone ― had caused them.

“ICE attacked the Sheriff’s Office in the midst of the largest natural disaster this county has ever experienced,” read the Sonoma sheriff’s post. “Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, many people have lost their homes and 23 people [in Sonoma] have died from this firestorm. ICE’s misleading statement stirs fear in some of our community members who are already exhausted and scared.”

ICE had released a statement Wednesday on its website, warning of Sonoma County’s “repeated releases of [a] dangerous criminal alien,” naming Jesus Gonzalez, a homeless man whom Sonoma officials had arrested earlier this week on suspicion of starting a small fire in a park.

Giordano stated that Gonzalez had said he started the fire to warm himself.

The exchange between ICE and the sheriff’s office comes as right-wing website Breitbart and other sites posted misleading news stories this week suggesting that the Northern California wildfires were started by Gonzalez, whom they called an “illegal alien.”

Undocumented immigrants in Northern California have been hit hard by the wildfires. Local officials have warned that some undocumented families were afraid to go to evacuation shelters in fear of encountering law enforcement and possibly being deported. Many undocumented Latino immigrants may also lose their jobs, as vineyards in the area have been damaged.

“From a public service and safety perspective, this kind of fake news is devastating to this community,” Alegría De La Cruz, chief deputy county counselor of Sonoma County, told HuffPost. “We’re having a hard time getting people from the immigrant community to come out ― with people in uniform and from federal government there, people don’t trust they’ll be safe. This kind of news story is devastating in terms of people getting access to benefits they’re entitled to.”