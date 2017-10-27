Iceland Diary: The Triumph of Reality Over Expectation

Often the heaviest luggage we take on holiday is the weight of expectation. Stories and recommendations are passed from friend to friend. Perfect pictures are browsed and liked on Instagram. We tell ourselves that “this trip could be the best yet” before we land on the foreign soil.

Travel that focuses on nature comes with the most assumption and expectation. Each mountain peak will be life-changing. Encountering new species will make us at one with nature. Epiphanies about climate change. If only Trump visited the melting Antarctic Ice Shelf!

If over-expectations are the norm – with travel and in life – then my recent trip to Iceland was a triumph of reality over expectation.

This was not more true than seeing the Northern Lights, the Holy Grail of any trip to a Nordic country. I had little prior understanding of the science and thought that the aurora was a static phenomenon in the sky. But, improbably, on our last night in Iceland dancing wraiths started to appear in the sky, first as white as a ghost, then stark emerald, with hints of amethyst. And what was arresting was not just us staring at the sky, the shapes, the lights, but also the aurora in some way looking back at us, teasing, responding to our glances, always offering more. On first sight of the Northern Lights in our car we veered to the side of the road, jumped out, looked skyward, with and without our cameras. Our three hour drive home was punctured by these moments; when we thought we had seen it all new shapes and more colors intoxicated us further. We chased the night away.

***

I think I have found it. That off-the-beaten path, farm-to-table dream restaurant I always hope to receive a recommendation of or find in an obscure travel guide at my parent’s house. Fridheimar offered the essential respite from a morning of driving and hiking. Its leitmotif was tomatoes; every food option had tomato as an ingredient to the point of nihilism, where even tomato chunks were added into ice cream. Lunch set us up for the afternoon to navigate the Golden Circle.

***

There’s plenty of time for boredom on a trip to Iceland, where all the key sites are spread out over vast tracks of land. This stands in contrast with most holidays I usually take, where restaurants, bars, cafes, nightclubs, shopping, sports events and cityscapes fill up the days. So crucial on this trip were plenty of playlists and good company — our conversation, topics and jokes in the car veered and changed as much as the Northern Lights above us.

***