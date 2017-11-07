"I'd Tell Young Women Diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer to Find Your People...And Live Your Best Life", Leslie Falduto

“I didn’t know the statistics around metastatic breast cancer. I hit my six-year mark I thought I would forever be cancer free.” - Leslie Falduto

Leslie Falduto is a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, who also happens to be living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Before being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, Leslie was raising her two boys. She and her husband had been married for nine years. She was working full-time from home as a Utilization Review RN and PRN in the NICU every other weekend. According to Leslie, “My days ran on a pretty rigorous schedule, but I knew what to expect every day. I ran three days a week, took kickboxing, and tennis lessons once a week. I walked the dogs with my boys every night after a little play time at the park. I’d had Stage III breast cancer at 31, had a successful pregnancy between her diagnoses, and she was enjoying her life.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer?

LF: My first thought was “I wish I would’ve known the risk of metastasis” but honestly, I don’t think I would’ve changed anything. I would have seen my doctors the same; every six months, I would’ve been tested for reoccurrence/metastasis the same; I had a clear PET scan, I don’t think I would have changed anything. However, I think the knowledge of knowing my risks would have helped soften the blow of hearing the words, “your breast cancer has spread to your brain, lung, and spine.”

MK: How has this experience changed your life?

LF: How hasn’t this changed my life? Everything changed. I had to leave the NICU, a job I loved. My husband had to find a new job with less travel, so we had to move. My oldest son had to see me sick, helped shave my head. My youngest son had to adjust to me not being able to pick him up. I had to depend on so many close friends and family. My family was constantly worried. I guess what I’m trying to say is, it’s not just my life that changed. My husband, children, parents, brother, sister, in-laws, grandparents, all their lives changed as well.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work and why you choose to work with specific organizations.

LF: I found it extremely important to get involved with advocacy and educating about metastatic breast cancer after my diagnosis because I didn’t want someone else to be surprised by a diagnosis of MBC. I couldn’t believe there wasn’t more talk about MBC. I wanted to get involved with organizations that would shake up the breast cancer world, that were funding research for the already metastasized patient like myself. I started to volunteer for METAvivor. An organization that 100% of all donations go toward MBC research. I have participated with Tigerlily for Capitol Hill Day. Met-Up and METAvivor joined forces in 2015 for the first “die-in” on Capitol Hill. I participated with YSC tour de Pink because I wanted people to know that even with metastatic breast cancer you can take care of yourself and participate in events that are a challenge mentally and physically. YSC also helped me when I was an early stager to find other young women with breast cancer.

MK: What are the biggest mis-perceptions about breast cancer and how are you working to change them?

LF: I think the biggest misconception about breast cancer is that it’s curable. No one has died from a lump in their breast. It’s after it has spread to vital organs, mostly the lung, liver, brain, and bone, that it becomes incurable. Also, most people think their money is going towards breast cancer research when in actuality only 2-5% of donations go towards metastatic breast cancer research.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

LF: Survivor. When I was an early stager I wanted to be called a survivor because to me that meant I overcame, I beat a disease. The word “Survivor” also made me feel like I had to live up to something. In my opinion, sick or well, we’re all doing our best to survive.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about metastatic breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

LF: I would like to change how people see MBC patients. I would like people to see us as thriving and as lives needing to be saved. I want people to talk to us, ask us questions, educate themselves, and not blame us for our disease. I have come across several people that ask, “When will your treatment end?” or “Did you not breastfeed?” or “You must not have exercised.” It’s not our fault.

MK: Why is metastatic breast cancer research so important?

LF: MBC is the type of breast cancer that kills. We need research so we can save everyone’s life. If we can find a cure, or less toxic treatments, for MBC then we can save every breast cancer patient.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

LF: I would tell her to “find your people”. Find the people that will be with you through thick and thin. I would also tell them to keep living the best life they can. Don’t let a diagnosis of MBC stop you.

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

LF: Absolutely! It changed my views when I was diagnosed as an early stager.

MK: What is your biggest fear?