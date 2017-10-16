BEIJING--(Business Wire)--Secoo, the Chinese luxury goods e-retailer Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) newly listed on NASDAQon September 22.

As the first Chinese online luxury goods company to go public, Secoo saw theclosing prices drop 23.08% on the first trading day and continue to fall for days afterwards, due to someinvestors’lack ofconfidence in Secoo.Then the stock price had a huge bounce with+17% as the closure of last week.

Having taken part in each of Secoo's A-E investment rounds, Jeacy Yan, an IDG Capital Partner, tookan interview and revealed the logic behind their decision to continue investing in Secoo, as well as the current state of Secoo itself.

Below is the transcript of Jeacy Yan’s conversation with a Reporter from Sina:

About Stock Price: It Takes Time to Build Market Confidence

Sina: How do you view the huge drop in Secoo’s stock price? What do you think caused the drop, and how can the stock price recover?

Yan: Technically speaking, it’s definitely because many hedge funds bought the shares at that time, and hedge funds are short-term.They’re not like long-term funds that will hold the shares for a long period of time and continue to invest in the company’s value.But the fundamental issue is this: for how long will it take for the American market to see this as a sustainable high-performing business and cast aside their hesitations?After all, Secoo has just reported profits for three quarters in a row.

With a few more profitable quarters, while maintaining a steady increase and profit margin, and continuing an open line of communication with investors, the company willsee the stock price gradually recover. The market just needs time to establish confidence in the company.

Sina: When the restrictions are lifted for IDG Capital, will they sell Secoo shares？

Yan: IDG Capital currently holds a 18.5% stock in Secoo.We believe Secoo has continuously been undervalued because the outside world does not understand the company. Therefore, as they remain on the market, and maintain a high performance value, there’s no doubt that the stock price with rise. Our short-term plan is to not sell the shares, because really, they have just started out. Their true potential and value cannot be reflected as of yet.

About Competition: Secoo Lacks Rivals

Sina: What is the competition like for Secoo? Who are Secoo’s rivals?

Yan: As you can see, they have no direct rivals. Two years ago when JD.com and Tmall(Alibaba) started selling luxury goods, everyone asked me how Secoo could compete with those giants. But after 2 years, look at the result.Basically no one asks that anymore. For instance, IDG Capital invested in Farfetch, as well as JD.com, but the brands on Farfetch will not be sold on JD.com.Their partnership is just in terms of logistics and finance.

Of course, pressure from competitors still exists. For example, Farfetch mainly just focuses on selling luxury goods around the globe. Their long-term position differs from Secoo: Farfetch is a global e-commerce platform selling high-end luxury goods, and Secoo provides a wide-range products andservices to China’s high-end consumers. Simply speaking, Secoo focuses on a group of high value customers, and provides all-rounded services, which could mean anything -- it could be merchandise, it could be consultation services, it could be anything you can think of.

About Future Potential: Honing in on Offline Experiences

Sina: In the future, will Secoo look towards expansion in three- and four-tier cities? Is that plan already set in place?

Yan: Yes, they will. Secoo already has an off-line expansion plan. Currently, Secoo has five brick-and-mortar stores. By the end of the year they’ll open five more.

New flagship stores will become lifestyle experience centers, a vision of the ultimate home. Inside there will be kitchens, dining rooms, livings rooms, etc. You will be able to cook a meal inside, and if you like any products during the experience, you can purchase them through the APP on your mobile device and Secoo will deliver it to your doorstep.

Sina: How will Secoo incorporate technology and data into business?

Yan: Right now, Secoo is trying to do this in two ways: Reach Out & Reach Offline. They’ve reached out to work strategically with Tencent by docking to their database. This has not only allowed them to know which groups of people look at which kinds of bags or shoes, but in addition, it has allowed them to know what kind of videos they watch, what kind of articles they read, and who they follow online. This completes the entire image of the consumer.

The other way is Reach Offline, through leveraging online data to direct offline operation. In the Shanghai Secoo store, the display is not set up according to the traditional logic of selling products, but rather through the way the items are purchased online. For example, when you buy something online, you will see a window below that says “people who like this also like…” .

About Investing: E-Commerce Retailers Need a Unique Kind of Competitiveness

Sina: Other than Secoo, IDG Capital has also invested in other e-commerce retailers. What makes them worth investing in?

Yan: We think e-commerce retailers are able to persevere in the following ways: the first is that they have control over supply chains, so their products are unique; the second is that the cost of driving user traffic to their site is low while balanced with the quality of the traffic; and the third is the uniqueness of their services. The only way to survive in this business is that you can do what large online platforms cannot.