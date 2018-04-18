Idris Elba To Get Even Sexier By Showing Off Comedy Chops In New Netflix Series

Some women find a sense of humor incredibly attractive, and the already smokin’ actor Idris Elba is about to dial up his sexy factor to 11 by starring in comedy.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the former “Luther” actor will star in and executive produce a new original comedy series, “Turn Up Charlie,” for the streaming service.

Elba will play a struggling DJ and “eternal bachelor” who takes a job as a “manny” for his famous best friend’s “problem-child daughter.” Netflix has given the show a straight-to-series eight-episode order.

“I’m funny,” Elba said. “Watch me work. Well done, Netflix, for recognizing a brother.”

Elba, 45, worked as a DJ when he was a teenager and did gigs with his uncle at African weddings.