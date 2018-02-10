Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre In Front Of Cheering Crowd

Idris Elba appears to be off the market.

Video shows the “Luther” star getting down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a screening of “Yardie” — the first film Elba has directed — in Dalston, London.

Neither Elba nor Dhowre have publicly confirmed the engagement, and reps for Elba didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. But screening attendee David Marsden-Sainou posted a clip of the sweet moment on Twitter Saturday.

Rio Cinema, where the screening took place, also posted about the proposal.

“Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning,” read a tweet from the theater.

Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie pic.twitter.com/XRtca1xcv0 — Rio Cinema (@riocinema) February 10, 2018

The theater also noted that that Dhowre, a model and former Miss Vancouver, said yes and there was “much clapping and cheering.”

The British actor met Dhowre in Canada while he was filming 2017′s “The Mountain Between Us.”

“Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” he told People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in September.