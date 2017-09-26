ENTERTAINMENT
Idris Elba Reading Erotic Fan Fiction About Himself Will Leave You Wanting More

“I fan myself, and swoon. Of all the people in the bar, Idris Elba is talking to me."
By Lee Moran

Idris Elba goes full “Fifty Shades” in this amusing new video.

The British actor reads out steamy passages of erotic fan fiction written about himself in the clip, which 20th Century Fox shared online Monday to promote the upcoming movie “The Mountain Between Us.”

The 45-year-old star of “The Wire” somehow manages to keep a straight face as he recites romantic tales involving him taking part in seductive snorkeling lessons and an amorous glamping trip.

But the final piece of fan fiction proves just a little bit too much, even for Stringer Bell himself to take.

Check out the full segment above.

