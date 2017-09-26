Idris Elba goes full “Fifty Shades” in this amusing new video.

The British actor reads out steamy passages of erotic fan fiction written about himself in the clip, which 20th Century Fox shared online Monday to promote the upcoming movie “The Mountain Between Us.”

The 45-year-old star of “The Wire” somehow manages to keep a straight face as he recites romantic tales involving him taking part in seductive snorkeling lessons and an amorous glamping trip.

But the final piece of fan fiction proves just a little bit too much, even for Stringer Bell himself to take.