11/06/2018 04:45 am ET

Idris Elba Gets Political After Being Crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive For 2018

The British actor celebrated his new status with a message about the U.S. midterms.
headshot
By Lee Moran

People magazine crowned British actor Idris Elba as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2018 on Monday and he wasted no time in getting political while promoting the new title.

Elba, who found fame as drug kingpin Russell “Stringer” Bell in HBO’s acclaimed crime drama “The Wire,” told People his new status was “a nice surprise” and “an ego boost for sure.” On Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” Idris claimed his mother would be “very, very proud.” 

The news was well received on Twitter, where Elba was also honored with his own emoji:

