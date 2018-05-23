One of the 700 movies and TV shows that Netflix still has in its pipeline includes a modern retelling of The Hunchback of Notre Dame from Idris Elba.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” actor will star, direct and produce the movie for the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on a script by Michael Mitnick, the film is being described as “sonic and musical experience” and will feature an original score.

Victor Hugo’s classic French novel has seen many screen adaptations, but none more popular than Disney’s 1996 animated film. A darker entry in the Disney canon, the film introduced the story of Quasimodo, a hunchbacked bell-ringer, who falls in love with the gypsy Esmeralda to a whole new generation.

Elba has struck gold with Netflix before, earning critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for his role in “Beasts of No Nation.” He’s also set to star and executive produce the upcoming comedy “Turn Up Charlie” about a struggling DJ.

The “Luther” actor has stepped behind the camera before, making his feature directorial debut earlier this year with “Yardie,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

And while he has received more attention for his filmmaking, Elba is also a rapper and DJ, most recently making an appearance on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ album “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made.”