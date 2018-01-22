James Bond fans have wanted actor Idris Elba to play the next 007 for quite a while. But in a recent interview, the British actor said that he doesn’t think he’s the right man for the job.
“I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male,” he said in a video shared by Variety on Facebook. “It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [filmmakers] do something different with it, you know. Why not?”
Potential female Bonds would have to wait a bit to play the iconic spy, however. Daniel Craig is doing at least one more sequel that is expected to come out in 2019.
But maybe after the release of the highly anticipated all-female “Ocean’s 8,” movie studios may be ready to shake (not stir) things up by casting a female Bond by 2020.