James Bond fans have wanted actor Idris Elba to play the next 007 for quite a while. But in a recent interview, the British actor said that he doesn’t think he’s the right man for the job.

“I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male,” he said in a video shared by Variety on Facebook. “It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [filmmakers] do something different with it, you know. Why not?”

Potential female Bonds would have to wait a bit to play the iconic spy, however. Daniel Craig is doing at least one more sequel that is expected to come out in 2019.