If a Huge Asteroid Was Headed Towards Earth, What Would We Actually Be Able to Do About It?

If there is a huge asteroid capable of destroying Earth that is going to hit us, how would we attempt to stop it (2017)?

That would depend on how large it was, what it was made out of, and how much time we had to act.

For any object for which its mass is small compared to the time to impact, the simplest, safest approach is a gravitational tractor. In this scheme, we need only build a fairly robust spacecraft, get it into the vicinity of the asteroid, and have it keep station for a few years. Given enough time, it will draw the asteroid toward it by a non-trivial amount—enough to avert disaster.

The difficulty, of course, is that the spacecraft must remain on the job for a very long time, and while it might utilize sunlight or a radiothemoelectric generator for power and rely on highly efficient ion or plasma thrusters for station keeping, it will still have to get into the object’s orbit years, decades, or centuries ahead of time, and that poses a serious problem: We cannot always predict orbits with the required precision, sufficiently far in advance. Indeed, we also need a few years to design and build the tractor spacecraft, and we need to know with certainty that we are at risk in order to get funding for that.

Various solar and solar wind schemes are of less certain success and similar costs and time constraints.

For larger objects, or objects on a shorter timeline, we would have to get more energetic in our deflection attempts, and the only method available with a reasonable expectation of success is the nuclear warhead.

Here, the composition of the impactor becomes very important. For something cometary (a dirty snowball) caught inbound toward the sun on the last orbit prior to impact, it might be optimal to plant a few really large self-burrowing warheads—we’re talking tsar bomba class here—and let them burrow in and blow the thing to bits. If there are few large rocky or metallic masses inside, this could allow the comet to rapidly warm and be pushed apart by the solar wind. Any remaining pieces could then be dealt with by other means, having been liberated from their surrounding ices. This plan would be rather extreme, however. The amount of explosive energy would be truly stupendous, and the results… iffy. Simpler, for both comets and former comets (flying mountains of gravel) we might be able to encase smaller warheads in canisters containing shockwave directors and a sacrificial plug of tungsten to create a directed propulsive wave.

This is something like the pulsed-propulsion concept worked out by Freeman Dyson (and others) at General Atomics for the Orion project, only simpler. Instead of needing a machine to spit out dozens of bombs and a massive pusher plate to absorb the shocks, you would fire one or two bombs at a time, taking care not to shake the impactor apart. Many medium-sized impactors are far worse than one really big one.

If the asteroid were mostly solid, particularly if it were mostly metallic (i.e. iron), the same idea could be adapted. Instead of a propulsive tungsten plug, you would position the bomb much closer and let the emitted X and gamma-rays super heat a plug of the body itself, causing that material to spill out into space as propellant. Remember that a nuclear weapon actually releases very little blast by itself. On Earth, the blast comes from the fireball—air superheated by x and gamma rays—which then expand explosively. Setting off an even larger bomb near an asteroid would do little more than rattle it until those rays were converted into some sort pf propulsive thrust.

If you want to see how all this might work, check out my story, “For All Mankind,” published in the July/August 2017 Analog Science Fiction & Fact. It does it using real technology available (if not fully developed) in 1969.