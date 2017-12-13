If Anybody Needs Us, We’ll Be Hiding Out In One Of These Luxe Little 'Escape Pods’

Raise your hand if you could use more vacation days. *Raises every limb*

C/O PODMAKERS

Gals, meet the Escape Pod. Designed to function as “a garden office, snug or studio,” these adorable, cedar-shingled orbs are basically the tricked-out, grown-ass-woman playhouse of your childhood dreams. Architecturally stunning and totally weathertight, they can be outfitted with a bevy of bespoke amenities to fit your personal hideaway goals. (We’ll take the cozy wood-burning stove for our nightly quite-time reading hour, thanks.)

But the coolest feature of these posh mini pods? They rotate. Meaning you can position it to face the house when you feel social, then swivel it around to soak up the great, restorative “wilderness” of suburbia when you wanna get your Cheryl Strayed on.

Apologies, dear family. We live in a pod now.