If Beyoncé used her platform to make music like 8 time Grammy Award winner and R&B living legend Lauryn Hill, then Trump would not be president today

Lauryn Hill, native of New Jersey is a lyrical activist in her own right when it comes to political issues, love and acceptance of life’s events. Songs like Doo Wop (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 1998), Ready or Not (The Score 1996), Fu-Gee-La(The Score 1996) and Black Rage one of her latest projects that she authored suggest political change, Civil Rights and Social Justice. In her song “Black Rage,” a verse reads:

“On two-thirds a person rapings and beatings and suffering that worsens, Black human packages tied up in strings, Black Rage can come from all these kind of things.”

Lyrics like this painted a picture for America on why people may view Blacks as violent and angry. The song didn’t look to make a statement that Blacks are not angry but rather give reasons as to why Blacks may be. At the peak of Ms. Hill’s career in the mid 90's she inspired and influenced many people and encourage people to have confidence in their voice and not grow weary and remain confident in their view points of life. In fact if Lauryn Hill had the same platform today that she had in the mid 90's many people would be woke to the relevant subject matter in the News and become politically and socially aware, so much that one would believe that more young people and people who believe that they didn’t have a voice would have came out to vote against Donald J. Trump.

R&B Superstar Beyoncé Knowles who is known for many chart topping hits and owns 22 Grammy awards arguably is the best that ever done it and haves a platform just as wide and diverse as any world renowned entertainer. She is very popular and can influence an election at will. In addition, Beyoncé sadly doesn’t look to gear her music to political issues and social change she rather discuss relationships, love and dancing. Although Beyoncé did have a song entitled “Formation (February 6, 2016)”, which in the video showed her laying on a Police car sinking was very influential and sparked social interest. In addition, she took the stage at the Super Bowl 50 half time show in which she came out dressed in seemingly Black Panther apparel which spark backlash and social conversation. This is the music that the Black community needs and the type of demonstrations in order for a change to occur.

Songs like “Single Ladies”, are fun to dance too but haves no substance in social injustice and change. If we got the “Formation” Beyonce as opposed to the “Single Ladies”, Beyoncé then young people and minorities alike will take a stance and spark a social movement to stand in formation against police brutality, racism and mass-incarceration.

In fact, if Beyoncé made songs similar to Ms. Hill I believe she would be able to sway an election and laws. Nevertheless, Trump would not be president today if Beyoncé made social songs like “Formation.”

Beyoncé Knowles is the most influential female and person in music today and if she made music like Lauryn Hill then Trump would not be president today and a World War 3 would not be constructing now.