If Hollywood Is Ever Going To Change, Names Must Be Named

With each passing day, the stories from women in Hollywood are getting more and more disturbing, to the point where I almost can’t even hear them anymore because of how sick they are.

Academy Award winner Emma Thompson said she “lost count of the unwanted hands” that touched her. Actresses Reese Witherspoon and America Ferrera have alleged that they were both sexually assaulted, which is bad enough, but both women claim it happened when they were minors.

As the father of three daughters, I am literally repulsed by hearing stories like these. They make me uncomfortable, nauseous, and sad.

They also make me angry.

Angry at the men who would do such things. Angry at those who enabled and protected these predators. But also angry at the lack of consequences these men have faced.

Sure, we know about Harvey Weinstein, and hopefully he will get what he deserves. But what about the others?

Who were the predators that shouldn’t have been touching Emma Thompson? Who sexually assaulted America Ferrera and Reese Witherspoon? Even if these men can’t be prosecuted, surely it is worth alerting others about their behavior so that they can at least be publicly shamed and voided, right?

Otherwise, Harvey Weinstein’s demise doesn’t do much other than remove one shark from a sea of them. It would be like if the Saudi Royal Family were run out of town and replaced by another Saudi Royal Family. Sure, it is great to get rid of the one bad apple, but if the culture isn’t transformed and the rest of the bad apples aren’t rooted out, then what really changes in the long run?

I know it is painful, but women need to start coming out, naming these men, and explaining what was done to them. Without that, the men who are doing this remain shielded and little more than symbolic, cosmetic changes occur.

Now, to be clear, we must avoid a situation where the herd mentality leads to swaths of men being falsely accused and/or shamed for things that are not actually morally inappropriate. For example, actress Brie Larson complaining that a TSA agent asked for her phone number is not a violation. But if he had inappropriately touched her or abused his power by flagging her for a search? That certainly would have been.

Women need to be careful when they make these allegations that they make complaints about truly abhorrent behavior. A clear line needs to exist and any man who steps over it needs to be punished. But it must be considered that any false or exaggerated claim is not only terrible for the falsely accused, it is also awful for the other women whose legitimate claims will come under question.