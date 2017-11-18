If I died tomorrow, no one would even know - The Power of Virtual Assistants

About 5 years ago, I remember trying so hard to find a web developer to make some changes to my then super awful-looking personal website and blog.

I searched hours and hours, but could not find anyone who can do it cheaply.

Finally, a friend of mine at the time introduced me to this awesome website called, Fiverr, a freelancing platform where creative professionals sell their talent via “gigs” starting at $5.

At first, I was a bit hesitant with Fiverr.

I did a bit of research, but finally decided to take the risk and ordered a gig on Fiverr for a WordPress website development for $100.

The guy did an amazing job on my site and totally changed up how my site looked, improved its functionality tremendously, improved my organic rankings, and made my site mobile and SEO-friendly.

Then, I went on to discover other gigs and eventually, ran into the idea that I can hire these people on a more consistent basis and get them to also help me with other day-to-day tasks, such as emailing on my behalf, managing my social media accounts, managing my blog, content writing, and much, much more.

Since that day, my business forever changed once I discovered the power of leveraging skilled virtual assistants to take my business to the next level.

I automated huge parts of my business to these virtual employees.

Since starting to use VA’s in my business about 5 years ago, I have leveraged assistants to some amazingly creative things in an automated way.

Some are funny.

While others are very complex tasks and hugely beneficial to any business.

I will share with you guys a few of most unusual things I have been able to achieve by leveraging my virtual assistant.

1. I used a VA from the Philippines to hack Okcupid and set me up on 5-7 dates per week

Her job was to message 1,000+ girls per day from my OkCupid account, within 50 miles of Los Angeles, where I lived at the time, and chat with them.

I set the filters on the account myself so that she would mostly be messaging women who actually fit the criteria of the type of women I was trying to meet at the time (ya know, not the gold diggers…)

She would then proceed to get their number and even set me up on dates with these girls.

She had access to my Google calendar, so she knew exactly when I am free and can go on the dates.

She also left me all the notes about the conversation on OKC within the calendar event or in a Google spreadsheet which she shared with me.

I simply printed these out after work and before I went on the date.

So, before I chose to actually go on the date, I can see the conversation thread between my VA from my account and the girl.

If, for any reason, I chose not to go on the date, I would simply log into my account and message the girl to let her know I was cancelling.

I do not think I ever cancelled a date though.

That’s how accurate my VA was at finding girls to set me up on dates with.

She knew EXACTLY who I would be interested in.

I had dozens of Skype chats with her and browsed profiles together with her.

She was as good as me at finding girls who would be a good match for me (at least to go on a date with).

Talk about hacking your dating life…

Yeah, been there.

Done that.

But, sad to say that only one of these girls ended up turning into a relationship which lasted no more than 2 weeks.

I talked with the girl over the phone for 6 months while she was in Uganda on a mission trip.

When she came back to the states, we met up.

2 weeks later, she told me that it was not going to work out long-term.

Next!

2. Automated my social media content, posting schedule, comments, and emails via my assistants

As many of you guys know, my social media channels are very interesting and full of controversial topics at times.

I actually go out and create a lot of my content all in a day or two.

The content then gets put in a schedule and gets published according to a certain schedule.

So, even though you might see a picture of me eating a burger at McDonald’s, it may not mean that I ate that burger the same day when you saw that picture.

I might have eaten that burger and taken that photo days before you actually see it.

Another thing you will notice about my social media is that I post a LOT.

And I get a LOT of comments.

As you might imagine, it is not possible for me to reply to each and every single comment each and every day.

If I did that, I would literally be spending 24 hours a day replying to comments on social media.

And eating doritos in my newly remodeled kitchen while doing it :p

So, I have well-trained virtual assistants who know enough about me, my brand, and my life that they can give a reply back to any comment just as intelligently and accurately as I would be able to.

Same with my emails.

In fact, I get so many emails per day that I had to literally create an infographic on my website’s contact page to let people know that if they spam me with emails, I will not be replying to every single one of them.

I let them know exactly which types of emails I reply to, which I don’t, and which types I prioritize.

Majority of the emails that I get on a daily basis, do not necessarily elicit a reply directly from me.

Those emails are handled by my VA’s who reply to all the ones which are rather generic.

The emails which need a specific reply from me are left for me to reply to marked with a specific color star designated for me.

This way, I try to focus my attention on only the serious emails and do not have to filter through 100s of generic emails every day when I log into my Gmail account.

3. I use VA’s on a regular basis to do research, for personal assistance, produce content for my blogs, do sales emails and calls, and lead generation

I do this better than Tim Ferriss probably and how he describes this in his book, “The 4-Hour Workweek.”

Like, I am talking about total automation.

I have been working with my VA’s now long enough to where they can pretty much run my brand without much interference from me.

I spend majority of my time coming up with creative solutions to problems we run into or ways to make our process more seamless and efficient.

My VA’s spend majority of their time implementing the strategies we come up with, researching and finding out new ways to do things, managing client communications, fulfilling our orders, and various other tasks of this nature.

I have dedicated content writers who create content for many of our blogs.

I have a dedicated team that does email data mining and focus on all of my email marketing campaigns.

I have another small team who spend most of their time on sales conversations on social media via phone calls.

You see, this way I am able to leverage the hands of many people and bring the entire force together.

You bet they are.

Many people on social media were outraged recently when I posted about hiring VA’s for $1/hour.

The reality is that these people have no clue about me or my business or my VA’s when they make these comments.

My VA’s get paid more than $70k per year equivalent depending on what part of the world they live in.

You see, I am not a believer in incentivizing people with money.

If you are chasing the money, it will always run out.

I am a firm believer that people should do what they love, whether they make money from it or not.

So, my $1/hour offer filters out all the candidates who are after it for the money.

I only set up interviews with those who want to work with me because they love what they do and love my vision for our brand mission.

They make way more than a $1/hour of course starting week #2.

They are paid on a 25% commission of all sales generated by the team.

My average VA lives in India make makes around $500 per week.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that if you want to build a successful business today on the internet, you simply cannot afford to do it alone anymore.

There are just way too many micro-actions which need to implemented to make things happen.

So, what better way to build a good team than to hire skilled professionals in other countries for whom even $3/hour is an excellent salary, and it can feed not only them but their whole family?

What better way to give back as an entrepreneur than to hire those who are skilled, hungry for knowledge, and are waiting for just that one chance to make a difference in the world?