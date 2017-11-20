If Mother Could Rest

If I rise out of being her child,
if I rise out of being a child, if
I rise out of my identity, and
drift as a seed before she and my
father called me into the world,
I can see how frightened she’s
been of this life. Far away
and out of her reach, I can
wish her peace. At 86, she’s
losing her mind. The tragedy
is she didn’t lose it sooner.
A Question to Walk With: Try to see and describe your mother or father as a person and not as your parent.
This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting, 2016 Nautilus Award Winner.
