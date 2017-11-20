If Mother Could Rest

If I rise out of being her child,

if I rise out of being a child, if

I rise out of my identity, and

drift as a seed before she and my

father called me into the world,

I can see how frightened she’s

been of this life. Far away

and out of her reach, I can

wish her peace. At 86, she’s

losing her mind. The tragedy

is she didn’t lose it sooner.

A Question to Walk With: Try to see and describe your mother or father as a person and not as your parent.

