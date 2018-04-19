If North Korea Talks Aren't 'Fruitful,' Trump Says He'll Walk Away

TOP STORIES

TRUMP: I’LL WALK OUT OF NORTH KOREA TALKS IF THEY’RE ‘NOT FRUITFUL’ The president also said he was negotiating with North Korea for the return of three American prisoners, on top of denuclearization. Meanwhile, South Korea is reportedly working to formally end the Korean War. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

INSIDE THE NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL’S PUSH TO SIDESTEP POTENTIAL TRUMP PARDONS “We are disturbed by reports that @POTUS is considering pardons of individuals who may have committed serious federal crimes—acts that may also violate NY law. We must ensure that if any president issues such pardons, we can use NY’s laws to bring such individuals to justice.” [HuffPost]

THE LIGHTS WENT OUT IN PUERTO RICO The island was plunged into darkness after losing power entirely yesterday, in what’s being called the second-largest blackout in history. [HuffPost]

THE WOMAN PARTIALLY SUCKED OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST PLANE DIED OF BLUNT IMPACT TRAUMA To her head, neck and torso, according to the Philadelphia medical examiner. Investigators believe the engine cover may have played a role in the catastrophe. And take a look at “20 minutes of chaos and terror” inside Southwest flight 1380. [HuffPost]

FEDERAL JUDGE HOLDS KRIS KOBACH IN CONTEMPT “She said the Kansas secretary of state had failed to properly inform people they were eligible to vote.” [HuffPost]

THE END OF THE CASTRO ERA Cuba’s Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to succeed Raul Castro, who is reportedly stepping down this week. [HuffPost]

