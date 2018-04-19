If North Korea Talks Aren't 'Fruitful,' Trump Says He'll Walk Away

TOP STORIES
TRUMP: I’LL WALK OUT OF NORTH KOREA TALKS IF THEY’RE ‘NOT FRUITFUL’ The president also said he was negotiating with North Korea for the return of three American prisoners, on top of denuclearization. Meanwhile, South Korea is reportedly working to formally end the Korean War. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
INSIDE THE NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL’S PUSH TO SIDESTEP POTENTIAL TRUMP PARDONS “We are disturbed by reports that @POTUS is considering pardons of individuals who may have committed serious federal crimes—acts that may also violate NY law. We must ensure that if any president issues such pardons, we can use NY’s laws to bring such individuals to justice.” [HuffPost]
THE LIGHTS WENT OUT IN PUERTO RICO The island was plunged into darkness after losing power entirely yesterday, in what’s being called the second-largest blackout in history. [HuffPost]
THE WOMAN PARTIALLY SUCKED OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST PLANE DIED OF BLUNT IMPACT TRAUMA To her head, neck and torso, according to the Philadelphia medical examiner. Investigators believe the engine cover may have played a role in the catastrophe. And take a look at “20 minutes of chaos and terror” inside Southwest flight 1380. [HuffPost]
FEDERAL JUDGE HOLDS KRIS KOBACH IN CONTEMPT “She said the Kansas secretary of state had failed to properly inform people they were eligible to vote.” [HuffPost]
THE END OF THE CASTRO ERA Cuba’s Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to succeed Raul Castro, who is reportedly stepping down this week. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
THE OPIOID CRISIS IS FUELING A SURGE IN HIV INFECTIONS And experts worry this is only the beginning. [HuffPost]
HOW PHOTOGRAPHERS CAPTURE THE IMAGES OF THE ME TOO MOVEMENT “There’s something potentially unsettling about a woman’s account of objectification being accompanied by her photograph. It’s treacherous ground, almost as if the reader is asking, ‘What was she wearing?’” [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: ‘I THOUGHT LOSING 70 POUNDS WOULD BRING ME JOY’ “I was wrong.” [HuffPost]
WE WOULD SAY YOU WOULD NOT BELIEVE HOW MUCH MONEY MOVIEPASS IS LOSING But honestly, the business model seemed untenable from the start. [Vulture]
BREAK OUT THE WINE AND POPCORN, GLADIATORS In honor of the season finale of “Scandal,” Matthew Zoller Seitz captures the zany wonder of the show that made Shonda Rhimes “an institution.” It’s almost as good of a piece as this one where a reporter lived off of Olivia Pope’s diet for a week. Almost. [Vulture]
THIS IS STRAIGHT-UP JUST 28 PHOTOS OF CUTE BRITISH ROYAL BABIES THROUGH THE YEARS You’re welcome. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Three right-wing militiamen from rural Kansas were found guilty on Wednesday in a 2016 plot to slaughter Muslim refugees.
-
A toddler shot her pregnant mother after finding a loaded gun in their car.
-
HuffPost Personal: “My struggle to find peace as the daughter of a serial killer.”
-
Things in Missouri keep getting curiouser and curiouser, as the governor has now filed a restraining order against his own attorney general.
-
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has been released from her contract restricting her from talking about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump.
-
We don’t want to ruin your childhood, but Scientologists were behind Neopets.
-
Inside the world’s first sex doll brothel.
-
On that note, Evan Rachel Wood is finally getting paid as much as her male “Westworld” costars.
-
Congrats to Claire Danes, who is expecting baby #2 with her husband Hugh Dancy.
-
Yes, your gums are trying to tell you something.
-
All your wildest dreams have come true: Idris Elba is starring in a Netflix comedy series. That smile.
-
Why you’ve never heard of the Titanic’s Chinese survivors.
-
So Kanye West is writing a self-help book on Twitter, and we ― and his wife Kim Kardashian ― have some thoughts.
-
“Catch a hummingbird. Kill it. Wrap it in underwear, cover it with honey—and sell it to arouse passion in a lover.”
-
This New York Times ode to the Palio di Siena brings us right back to one of our favorite scenes in the all-time classic “Winds of War.”
-
About those electric scooters you’ve started seeing everywhere...
-
Admit it: You’re fascinated by “the Wikipedia” of terms of service agreements.
-
Scientists warn the Great Barrier Reef has been forever changed by global warming.
-
The story of Tony Podesta’s long fall.
-
The queen is reportedly heartbroken as her “last” corgi has died.
