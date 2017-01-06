If Russia Hacked Podesta, Then Russia Knew Hillary Used A Private Server to Email Obama

The current establishment narrative states that Russia used Hillary Clinton’s incriminating emails against her campaign to elect Donald Trump. When Democratic pundits or the U.S. intelligence community state that “Russia hacked our election,” they really mean Russia hacked the DNC and Clinton’s campaign. In 2016, words like “election” and “democratic process” are defined as either the DNC or Podesta’s emails. The fact Wisconsin hasn’t voted for a Republican since 1984, but picked Trump over Clinton, isn’t part of the equation.

Russia and “Russian hackers” are convenient scapegoats to explain Clinton’s $1.2 Billion campaign loss. Otherwise, Democrats would have to accept that Clinton’s negative favorability ratings, Iraq Vote, use of the phrase “super-predator” to describe black youth, advocacy of the TPP, Foundation issues, ongoing FBI email investigations, and the DNC’s cheating of Bernie Sanders might have had a tiny role in her defeat.

However, why would Russia only hack the DNC and Podesta’s emails?

What about Clinton’s server?

If indeed Russian hackers gave WikiLeaks the DNC and Podesta emails (there’s zero evidence backing this claim, but let’s follow the establishment’s narrative to its logical conclusion), then Russian intelligence would certainly have read these emails.

If indeed they hacked Clinton’s campaign, and then read Podesta’s emails, then Russia’s GRU and FSB intelligence agencies also knew Clinton used a private server; not a State.gov email address.

Oops.

We have a flaw in Democratic propaganda stating Hillary would have won if not for those meddling Russians.

It’s interesting that after a year-long FBI criminal investigation (where James Comey stated Clinton was “extremely careless” in the handling of classified intelligence) that recent Congressional testimony from intelligence chiefs didn’t focus on what Russians learned from their alleged hacking activities. Keep in mind that Clinton’s server was unencrypted for the first three months. It also contained 22 Top Secret emails and thousands of retroactively classified emails.

What kind of damage to U.S. national security would be caused by Putin hacking Clinton’s server?

Russians would certainly have read the emails they hacked, and the information they read would lead to Clinton’s server. If Russia indeed hacked Podesta, then Vladimir Putin knew the following information before President Obama:

In WikiLeaks Email ID 31077, Cheryl Mills writes “we need to clean this up - he has emails from her - they do not say state.gov.” As CNN explains, Mills is referring to President Obama receiving emails from Clinton that aren’t from a U.S. government network.

In WikiLeaks Email ID 51094, John Podesta writes “At least we now know why Cheryl didn't want her to run.” As POLITICO explains regarding this email chain, “Podesta suggests Cheryl Mills was against Clinton run because of email server.”

Podesta’s statement is a response to Neera Tanden who writes “Do we actually know who told Hillary she could use a private email? And has that person been drawn and quartered?”

Thus, any foreign intelligence service would know very quickly that Hillary used a private server to communicate with President Obama. If they hacked the emails during Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State, then they’d have real-time knowledge of everything on her server; 22 Top Secret emails and all the other classified emails.

However, what if Russia learned about Clinton’s server in 2015?

The potentially fabricated timeline from The New York Times isn’t good news for Hillary supporters. Clinton eventually gave up her private email server in August of 2015 (after weeks of stalling) so any Russian hacking attempt prior would have given Russian intelligence knowledge and access to data on the server.

The New York Times published a timeline of Russian hacking that takes place in March and July; months before the time Clinton eventually released her server to the FBI.

Russian hackers would have known of Clinton’s private server before she turned over the server (perhaps five months before) to the FBI.

With knowledge from Podesta’s emails regarding Clinton never using a State.gov, it’s doubtful Russians would refrain from hacking the server of America’s highest diplomat. In addition, Russia would have known Clinton communicated with President Obama using this server. This is where the CIA, NSA, and FBI should be concerned; not the vapid belief that Trump won because of Russian hacking.

The pseudonym that President Obama used when communicating with Clinton is almost certainly one of the reasons Clinton never received Espionage Act indictments. As written in POLITICO, Obama used a pseudonym in emails with Clinton, FBI documents reveal:

President Barack Obama used a pseudonym in email communications with Hillary Clinton and others, according to FBI records made public Friday…

In an April 5, 2016 interview with the FBI, Abedin was shown an email exchange between Clinton and Obama, but the longtime Clinton aide did not recognize the name of the sender.

"Once informed that the sender's name is believed to be a pseudonym used by the president, Abedin exclaimed: 'How is this not classified?'" the report says. "Abedin then expressed her amazement at the president's use of a pseudonym and asked if she could have a copy of the email."

The State Department has refused to make public that and other emails Clinton exchanged with Obama. Lawyers have cited the "presidential communications privilege," a variation of executive privilege, in order to withhold the messages under the Freedom of Information Act…

It's been known since last year that Obama and Clinton corresponded occasionally via her private account, but the White House has insisted Obama did not know she relied on it routinely and exclusively for official business.

“Clinton did not recall receiving any emails she thought should not be on an unclassified system,” the FBI said in its Sept. 2 report.

So, both Obama and Clinton communicated via email, and Clinton’s server wasn’t protected by State.gov security. Also, it’s unbelievable the FBI would accept Clinton’s answer that she “did not recall receiving any emails she thought should not be on an unclassified system.” Apparently, Clinton didn’t think that 22 Top Secret emails or communication with the president shouldn’t have been on a private server.

Why would Russian intelligence services not hack Clinton’s server, knowing from Podesta’s emails that she communicated with President Obama?

Finally, in addition to the fact Clinton stored email communication with President Obama that could have easily been intercepted by Russian intelligence (through the alleged hacking of Podesta’s emails), it’s important to note that Clinton’s server was unencrypted for three months. Quoted in The Hill, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates believes Clinton’s server was almost certainly compromised by Russia, China and Iran:

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says he believes foreign countries like Russia, China and Iran may have hacked the private email server Hillary Clinton used while secretary of State.

“Given the fact that the Pentagon acknowledges that they get attacked about 100,000 times a day, I think the odds are pretty high,” he said Thursday during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Gates said he agreed with former acting CIA Director Mike Morell’s claim that the server had probably been hacked by either Russia, China or Iran.

He added that the fact that classified intelligence has been found on the server was “a concern for me.”

In 2009, during the first three months Clinton’s server was unencrypted, she visited China as Secretary of State.

POLITICO writes Clinton’s server also faced hacking attempts from China, South Korea and Germany in 2013 and 2014.

Therefore, Russia hacking “the election” should be the least of the CIA’s worries, especially if Russian hackers actually read Podesta’s emails. Then of course there’s the recent revelation that the FBI requested DNC servers to conduct a forensic analysis, but the DNC refused to give up their servers. Why wouldn’t the DNC want the FBI’s help in analyzing their hacked servers?

Julian Assange states Russia was not the source of WikiLeaks DNC and Podesta emails.

WikiLeaks has stated there’s no link between Trump and Russia and no link between Assange and Russia.

Russia is almost certainly being used as a scapegoat (one of numerous excuses used by establishment Democrats who cheated Bernie Sanders) to justify Clinton losing to Trump.