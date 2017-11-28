Folks Imagine The Statue Of Liberty Speaking, And It's Nothing Good About Trump

President Donald Trump wouldn’t like what the Statue of Liberty (apparently) has to say.
On Tuesday, the #IfStatueOfLibertySpoke hashtag trended on Twitter as folks imagined what would happen if the iconic New York City sculpture could actually talk.
The majority of people suggested that “Lady Liberty,” which was a gift to the U.S. from the people of France, would call out Trump and his administration. They also questioned whether she’d speak in French.
Others, meanwhile, imagined a more lighthearted tone from Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s sculpture: