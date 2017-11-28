Folks Imagine The Statue Of Liberty Speaking, And It's Nothing Good About Trump

President Donald Trump wouldn’t like what the Statue of Liberty (apparently) has to say.

On Tuesday, the #IfStatueOfLibertySpoke hashtag trended on Twitter as folks imagined what would happen if the iconic New York City sculpture could actually talk.

The majority of people suggested that “Lady Liberty,” which was a gift to the U.S. from the people of France, would call out Trump and his administration. They also questioned whether she’d speak in French.

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke she’d be at a loss of words..especially after this messy year. — Dana (@sunkisseeddd) November 28, 2017

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke I'll still take the poor, tired, and hungry, but can we get rid of the orange guy who called me a "4"? pic.twitter.com/LpXV3Epjwt — Slow🎷ams (@ANGRYref) November 28, 2017

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke Americans! What have you done?

Go to your room until you're sorry. pic.twitter.com/Zqj2YVpDxA — Weird Savant (@weirdsavant) November 28, 2017

She’d say I would like to take a knee for my next pose

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke — Julie (@Rodgers4you) November 28, 2017

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke she would say she was probably going to be statue of the year but turned it down. — 🎼🦋☕️ (@malibu_4_me) November 28, 2017

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke, she'd tell Donald Trump to get off her lawn. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) November 28, 2017

"That asshole better not have me deported back to France."#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke — 👻✊Seth-sy MFer, Shakin' That Azz👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) November 28, 2017

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke She'd say "I've stood here too long to watch you fools fail now... Work it out!" pic.twitter.com/ZgTcol8CWP — BellaDonna🍷 (@DonnaMLanglais) November 28, 2017

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke Put the phone down Donald — 👻👻Ghost Gerous👻👻 (@SomethingPork) November 28, 2017

Others, meanwhile, imagined a more lighthearted tone from Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s sculpture:

OMG IS MY ARM TIRED#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke pic.twitter.com/pKl8wJ9Wyy — Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) November 28, 2017

#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke she’d ask for a 40 foot kindle to replace that tablet. — Doug (@ImThatDoug) November 28, 2017

Hey, did you catch my cameo in Planet of the Apes? #IfStatueOfLibertySpoke pic.twitter.com/qA7lrEuPCY — Joe (@ONECREATIVEJOE) November 28, 2017

"People say I look like Owen Wilson & I'm like, no way, I can't even!"#IfStatueOfLibertySpoke pic.twitter.com/7WnmeOLnim — Brushing Off (@BrushingOff) November 28, 2017