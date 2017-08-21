If Student Loans Were Honest You'd Probably Consider Joining The Circus

When we’re in high school, we’re told that being successful in life means getting a college degree.
And while it’s true that a college degree will increase your lifelong earnings potential and chances of employment, there is another factor that may affect where (or even if, unfortunately) you go: student loans.
Cracked’s “honest” series returns to show you just how student loans make you feel free and clear in the midst of your college education, but then later come back to haunt you.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Trump Actually Has Other Fake Magazine Covers Hanging Around His Properties