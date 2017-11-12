If There Is A Crash, Where Will It Begin?

“Riyadh!”

Tom Hayden, circa late 1970s

It's a very strange time. The latest leaks of concerted efforts by the extremely rich to manipulate financial mechanisms around the world for extreme profit, the so-called Paradise Papers, join with the cascade of stunning sexual harassment and assault by many of the powerful in entertainment, media, and politics to produce a distinctly 'L.A. Confidential' sort of atmosphere. With the establishment again seriously discredited, this a bad time for crisis.

Yet at this moment, after a very curious Veterans Day indifferently presided over by the most flagrant chicken hawk draft dodger ever to serve as President of the United States, there are three major focal points of very active discussion on potential existential threats to humanity. One is East Asia, where the aforementioned President Donald Trump is in the midst of the anticipated confused tour around the Korean missile crisis and associated complex of issues in Asia-Pacific affairs. Another is Bonn, the old West German capital, where the UN Climate Summit is underway, where the unofficial American delegation headed by California Governor Jerry Brown has essentially supplanted the Trump-appointed crew of climate change deniers officially representing what is now the only national government on the plane to renounce the 2015 Paris Climate Accords. And the other is in and around Riyadh, the repressed capital of the long-time planetary superpower of oil, Saudi Arabia, the only nation on Earth named for its royal family.

Where is the peril of greatest immediacy?

The overarching long-range threat, of course, is being discussed in Bonn, where Brown, along with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and a host of others, is highlighting the increasingly sophisticated ad hoc effort of Americans to pick up the slack left by having a slacker as chief executive of the world’s only hyper-power. Brown, who will convene a global climate action summit next September in San Francisco, is serving as UN special advisor for states and regions, having put together a massive Under2 Coalition of mostly subnational governments comprising one-sixth of the world’s population and two-fifths of the world’s economy agreeing to do their proportional part to keep global temperature rise under a critical 2 degrees Celsius. He's ventured to Rome to rouse his former Jesuit colleague leaders of the Vatican to further action; Brussels to address and confer with leaders of the European Parliament (and brusquely fend off notorious heckling parliamentarians from the alt-right British party UKIP); Stuttgart for a rock star welcome from his Under2 founding partners in the Green government of Baden-Württemberg; and Oslo, where he convened the leaders of scientific academies from around the world.

Now comes the UN summit itself, first of the Trump era. The problem is increasingly obvious, and the science underlying it is increasingly daunting, as the oceans and land which have sopped up much of the explosion in greenhouse gas emissions have recently stopped accepting much of that load, leading to ongoing buildup in the atmosphere even with some beginning cuts in emissions.

But even with increasing heavy weather events, with climate change increasingly affecting all aspects of world politics, the existential threat is still long-range. Or, more accurately, at least longer range than the prospect of not one but two immediate wars which could well lead to either very damaging nuclear exchanges or plunging economic prospects. Or both.

The other two focal points, in East Asia and the Middle East, hold potential triggers of a more immediate crash.The ongoing North Korean debacle is the most obvious, both in profile and in explanation. One longtime rogue nation and one increasingly rogue nation, each headed by erratic megalomaniac leaders, going head to head in chronic conflict marked by low-end comic book dialogue. It would be hilarious if it weren't so potentially tragic. Trump and his pirate crew of advisors and enablers promised to get a handle on the crisis with this big trip to East Asia. But he has failed, once again.

Instead, he has oscillated from threats and cajoling on North Korea from time to time to a series of shallow momentary engagements on such matters as trade, China’s stunningly inappropriate bid to rule the South China Sea, and the inevitable Russian distractions.

Trump’s Asian hosts have figured out that he responds very well to shameless flattery, with an emphasis on showy pomp and circumstance. Notably, China President Xi Jinping, who has just tightened his grip on governance in his vast authoritarian nation, threw on such a striking red carpet display that Trump ended up praising Xi repeatedly, even for unfair trade practices toward the nation Trump is supposed to be governing, even as Trump briefly noted that China has not solved the North Korea conundrum.

Notably, Xi in his own remarks did not respond in kind to Trump’s effusive verbal flattery. Instead, he positioned the People’s Republic as an avatar of the future on trade, infrastructure, energy, and climate change, i.e., he took on what should be the American role. All Trump had to offer, as the rest of the nations in the Trans Pacific Partnership he simply shunned formed itself into a loose-knit but nonetheless real trading bloc, was the quaint notion that America will strike an endless series of bilateral trade deals in lieu of a broader, multilateral approach.

The South China Sea? The emotionally disarmed billionaire bully boy simply offered himself as a negotiator between China and the other nations on that strategically crucial body of water, rather plaintively boasting of his own negotiating skills. Not surprisingly, nobody has taken him up on it.

And the Korean missile crisis? Well, there are three U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups — centered on USS Nimitz, USS Ronald Reagan, and USS Teddy Roosevelt — all engaged in a joint exercise not far from the Korean Peninsula. That’s the first time that three carriers have been in one area since 2007; indeed, an almost unprecedented seven of the 11 nuclear-powered super-carriers are underway around the world right now. (The U.S. also has nine smaller utility aircraft carriers — not unlike the “Gary Hart carriers” once derided by heavy metal Navy brass — bearing various types of aircraft and Marine Corps units in service, with another couple on the way. Their whereabouts are always a little hazier. For the record, I favor both the super-carriers and the utility carriers, which are officially dubbed “amphibious assault ships.”)

But the Pentagon has already made plain that the only real way to ensure the end of North Korea’s nuclear missile program by military means is to stage a massive ground invasion, involving vastly more folks than there are in a few Marine expeditionary units. As if there is any support at all for that, especially given how vulnerable nearby Seoul, one of the great cities of the world, is to immediate North Korean bombardment.

Hani Mohammed, Associated Press Civilians in Yemen survey the wreckage of their housing in the aftermath of a recent Saudi air strike.

Back in the late 1970s, my old friend Tom Hayden, the radical firebrand leader of the anti-Vietnam War movement-turned-California-based politician, developed something of a fixation on the next source of big international trouble for corporate America. Knowing that LA had become arguably the world capital of the arms business, noting the growing Saudi presence inn California and knowing of our mutual acquaintance Fred Dutton’s role in building a Saudi lobby as the Kingdom’s chief American lawyer, and, oh yes, spurred in part by Californian banker-turned-novelist Paul Erdman’s smash best-seller ‘The Crash of ‘79’, Hayden took to exclaiming “Riyadh!”

By which he meant the trigger of massive crisis/crash for the capitalist world.

The idea, which was much about in certain circles and which Erdman had picked up on for his highly entertaining potboiler, was that a clash between the Sunni petro-power Saudi Arabia and the Shia petro-power Iran was inevitable. But Hayden had not been to Iran, and did not know how tenuous the very secular Shah of Iran’s hold was on his people. Nor, for that matter, did the policy-makers in Washington and New York, from Zbiggy Brzezinski to Henry Kissinger, the latter of whom so fatefully and disastrously insisted that the Shah be brought to America for medical treatment after he was overthrown.

Now, with decades of patient Iranian subversion across the Middle East paying off thanks to the Bush/Cheney invasion of Iraq, a would-be new Shah has arisen. This time in Riyadh, in the form of 32-year old Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is calling shots for his father the king as if he is himself already on the throne.

MBS, as he prefers (and I like that, for it also means More you-know-what) believes that people are either ignorant or stupid. He claims that rivalry with Iran is new, that the Saudis never embraced a sometimes dangerous Islamist fundamentalism before the Iranian Revolution.

In reality, Riyadh and Tehran were, as I’ve just noted, running up against each other when the very secular Shah ruled Iran. And the rivalry is much deeper, originating not just in the clash of two petroleum superpowers in the same region but also in the Sunni/Shia split in Islam that predates our Declaration of Independence by a mere 1144 years.

As for Iran being responsible for the reactionary cast of Saudi society, which gives rise to plenty of backing for jihadist terrorism, MBS is simply lying.

I was in Riyadh before the Iranian Revolution. It was easily the most repressed major city I’ve visited.

The reality is that the House of Saud forged its fateful alliance for power with very reactionary Wahhabist Islam in 1744. MBS can’t blame Ayatollah Khomeini for that.

Now MBS, who must think no one knows who Zaki Yamani was, is presenting himself as the first Saudi modernizer. He even wants to let women drive.

But it’s all part of a power grab. Fred Dutton, the Pat Brown/Bobby Kennedy campaign manager who crafted the Saudi lobby, told me in the course of our discussing his role on the University of California Board of Regents that Saudi society was somewhat democratic. At the top, among the large royal family. The young crown prince has just arrested scores of folks from those very ranks. He says it’s about their corruption and greed. But since MBS spent more than $500 million on a yacht in 2015, he’s not the best judge for that sort of thing.

Rather more alarmingly, he has not one but two heads of foreign governments stuck in Riyadh as his guests.

The AP reports that the president of Yemen — where Saudi Arabia has intervened in a civil war to horrendous effect — has tried to leave Riyadh a few times earlier in the year but was prevented from doing so.

And just a few days ago, according to Reuters, the prime minister of Lebanon, a billionaire with dual Saudi citizenship, was summoned to Riyadh after he held a friendly meeting with a top advisor to Iran’s supreme leader. When he landed, Saudi security troops surrounded his plane and seized his phone and those of his associates. Saad Hariri was marched out and sat before the cameras with a resignation speech attacking Iran and its allies in Lebanon and has been detained ever since. (After days of outcry in Lebanon, and alarm in some Western capitals, Hariri has surfaced to say he’ll return to Lebanon “in a few days.”)

All this follows a series of reckless MBS moves in the past couple of years — the Yemen war, now the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, worsening due to Saudi blockade; the Syrian civil war; the attempt to blockade Qatar and shut down the pro-Arab Spring Al Jazeera news network — which have ratcheted tensions to a fever pitch.

A intelligent and sophisticated American president would be working to reduce tensions and the already needless loss of thousands of civilian lives. But Trump buys into the MBS program.

Hook, line, and sinker.

So what would a Riyadh-triggered crash look like? And how might it unfold?

Something for another time.