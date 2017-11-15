If You Read One Article About Simple Ranking Factors Read this One

In the latest update, Google announced over 200 ranking factors but for this post, we are going to focus only the 4 ranking factors every website must have.

Never Ending Ranking Factors

We have all been there. We have all seen the thousands upon thousands of ranking factors. It’s easy to get lost in the labyrinth that is search engine optimization and search engine marketing. When you think you have it all sorted, it’s like one ranking factor is cut from the head of SEO and two more grow back.

Frustrating, right? Tired of my Greek mythology analogies, yet?

It’s The End Of The World As We Know It

A company website, blog, or e-commerce site that isn’t ranking on Google or other search engines can spell disaster – inevitable doom. A few reasons for this is it either isn’t optimized for search engines or it isn’t optimized properly. A quick site audit can quickly and easily determine what might be missing and what steps are required to fix the annotated issues.

At Four Peaks SEO, we are professional search engine optimization consultants with a great number of years of experience under our belts who rightly understand the difficulties of navigating the search engine industry. With a 99% satisfaction rate, you can feel rest assured Four Peaks SEO is your go-to SEO agency. Why are we not 100%? Because we don’t believe in perfection, we believe there is always room for improvement in any area.

Validity Of Ranking Factors

In November of 2016, Brian Dean, owner and founder of Backlinko, released a beautiful infographic on Google’s (updated) 200 ranking factors best used for proper site optimization. If you’re not already aware of Mr. Dean’s work, click on the banner below.

Brian Dean - Google's 200 Ranking Factors: The Complete List

You may already know Google uses hundreds of ranking factors or you may have not already known, and that’s quite okay too. In Brian Dean’s examples, he notates some are proven and some are controversial. And he is correct, however. It is only a half-truth.

All of the listed ranking factors are controversial.

Huh?

All of the factors listed are quite helpful when optimizing whichever platform you’re currently building, but each ranking factor comes with one heckler out of a thousand supporters. Often, this is how we spot and perceive the difference between white-hat and black-hat SEO.

Why? In 2010, Google Engineer, Matt Cutts, declared:

Google counts on over 200 ranking factors but each factor may have up to 50 variations.

Matt Cutts is speaking from the many SEO’s in the past who use Ranking and Indexing as synonyms when they are inexplicably different from each other.

Indexing is defined as one of the four phases of just how exactly a search engine works.

Crawling

Parsing

Indexing

Search

Indexing acts as a guide, much in the way of how a GPS works for your vehicle – locating and mapping resources around the web associated with a target long-tail keyword.

The ranking is the final segment of the fourth bullet point Search. Search is comprised of four stages: Understanding. Retrieving. Filtering and Clustering. Ranking. Learn more about these stages in a Moz Blog regarding the myths of Google’s 200 ranking factors.

So What Are The Four SEO Ranking Factors All Sites Must Have?

While there are many myths surrounding Google’s 200 Ranking Factors, one thing is for certain: we can break down just a few so you can begin your optimization journey. But does that mean these same ranking factors we will list today change when the new algorithm is released?

Nothing is 100% certain. Google algorithms change what seems like every two months these days, or at least in 2017. We simply can not rely on yesterday’s ranking factors but we can optimize them as needed.

1. CONTENT

In 2016, during a Q&A session, a member asked Andrey Lipattsev, a Search Quality Senior Strategist at Google what are some of the top ranking factors.

According to Google, RankBrain, links, and content were among the top three but work synonymously with each other. When asked on the order of importance, Lipattsev noted there was “no particular order”.

As for Content being on the list of ranking factors comes as no surprise. In fact, content as a factor has been around for a great number of years. However, in recent years, there has been a shift from keyword-focused content and more on naturally written, relevant content.

SearchMetrics performed a study, citing that 53% of the top twenty results contain keywords within their title tag, while less than 40% of landing (or home) pages have keywords within their H1 tag.

…clearly demonstrates that Google evaluates content according to its relevance—and not by the inclusion of individual keywords. – SearchMetrics

Relevancy is positive when ranking for specific information. In 2017, Moz, Backlinko, and others provided relevancy is less important as is ranking for “long-tail keywords”. The two work in a twisted sense of duality, both synonymous while the opposite of each other.

Optimization Ideas:

According to Search Engine Journal, your content must be both comprehensive (long-tail keywords) and relevant to your audience. Using auditing software such as “MySiteAuditor”, “Moz Site Crawl”, or other auditing tools helps identify thin content, fewer topics but more in-depth on each page, and improve overall topical authority in your niche.

2. BACKLINKS

One constant in the Search Engine Optimization world is earning backlinks. Backlinks will remain (for now as we know it) as a major key role as a ranking factor. In recent years, thankfully, Google has done much to weed out “black-hat SEO” and “bad links” from the good. Higher the backlinks to your site, the better the ranking. These backlinks, however, must be from diverse and authoritative domains.

Creating a strong backlink campaign means creating and optimizing content you know your target audience will eat up. Your goal here is creating shareable content. More your content is shared, the number of backlinks is stored.

Trust

Building trust is vital to your backlink campaign(s), otherwise, Google will subjugate your content as less trustworthy thus less importance is placed in terms of ranking factors.

Creating relevant content other industry authorities also read, they’re more inclined to link to your said content, matching anchor text, increasing overall relevancy.

It’s important to remember during your backlink campaign(s) you’re targeting three important ranking signals: number of backlinks, link authority, and link diversity.

Optimization Ideas:

There are numerous ways in which to approach your backlink campaign(s) but there’s one major focus you should keep your eyes on and that is content marketing.

Create high-quality content and promote the hell out of it.

Anna Crowe of Search Engine Journal is a phenomenal asset when learning how to best build your backlink campaign(s).

Creating content is no easy task in itself, especially original content. If you’re having trouble coming up with some ideas, I personally recommend using the Skyscraper link building technique. I cannot stress enough how amazing Brian Dean of Backlinko is. The man is a pure genius. Check out his Skyscraper link building technique below:

Using software such as SEMRush or better yet, Ahrefs, allows you to conduct “link auditing” for your website so you can build a better link profile.

3. MOBILE SITE OPTIMIZATION

In 2016, one of the biggest impacts on the SEO industry was Google’s “mobile-first indexing” algorithm. What does that mean? It simply means, Google now crawls the mobile site before crawling the desktop version.

According to SearchMetrics, mobile optimization is not only an extremely important ranking factor but the first 100 visible domains offer mobile-friendly solutions. Further adding to this measure, Google Webmasters released a blog post regarding mobile optimization, citing 85% of all websites now meet Google’s criteria for mobile optimization.

It is more relevant than ever mobile optimization must focus on responsiveness. In fact, Page Speed is yet another ranking factor. Page Speed now ties in heavily with a visitors user experience. Desktop sites not loading within the first three seconds of hitting that enter button, or yet within two seconds for mobile sites, expect your rankings to drop significantly.

Optimization Ideas:

If you have a Google Search Console account, which I highly recommend you do have, add and verify the mobile version of your website. You can further test your page speed for both mobile and desktop site using programs such as “PageSpeed Insights”.

Use an auditing tool to fix the listed suggestions PageSpeed Insights provide as these will be your more significant fixes, eventually increasing both PageSpeed and ranking.

4. ON & OFF PAGE OPTIMIZATION

A common ground between major SEO and authoritative platforms is the use of on and off-page optimization. What is this? It is simply a mix of your content, backlinks, keywords, and various other bits of information while also remaining opposite of the aforementioned.

Long-Tail Keywords

When you perform any facet of search engine optimization, a common denominator is the use of relevant keywords. More recently, “long form searches”, also known as “long-tail keywords” have become increasingly popular in late 2016 and persists to this day.

What is a long-tail keyword?

Long tail keywords are those three and four keyword phrases which are very, very specific to whatever you are selling. You see, whenever a customer uses a highly specific search phrase, they tend to be looking for exactly what they are actually going to buy. In virtually every case, such very specific searches are far more likely to convert to sales than general generic searches that tend to be geared more toward the type of research that consumers typically do prior to making a buying decision.

Generally speaking, the more specific the long-tail keyword(s) are, the easier they are to rank for. Usually, these long-tail keywords are three words or more whereas “generic” keywords are one to two.

On-page optimization tends to refer to your overall design of the desktop version as well as the mobile-site version. A useful tool for determining (or testing) how visitors view your site is by using a “Heat Map”.

What is an SEO Heat Map?

Crazy Egg likens SEO Heat Maps to “spying on your visitors” as if you were Jason Bourne. Only one disagreement, however. I do not agree with their opinion Bourne is evil. Using a heat map helps you to understand what your visitors want. Where do they spend the most time on your site? Of course, you can also use other platforms such as Google Analytics to do the same. Conceptually, they’re the same idea but more data-driven.

Heat Maps identify what long-tail keywords your visitors are searching for to find your business or website or both. Using this information informs you how best you can optimize both your design and content alike, driving links, rankings, and possible revenue.

Off-page optimization refers to how you input your focus long-tail keywords, inputting the keyword in the title tag, meta description tag, H1 tag, and more. This information provides Google with how relevant your content is and how best the long-tail keywords identify in Google’s algorithms.

Other optimizations include removal of duplicate content, increase the length of content, image optimization, outbound and internal links, copywriting and more.

Up until the last two years, “keyword stuffing” was a positive technique to increase rankings. Since the lastest algorithm update, this is no longer the case – now identified as “black-hat SEO” (or manipulating search engine rankings).

In Conclusion

Performing a site audit by using the links above provides you a quick snapshot and optimization ideas so you can receive a jumpstart on your SEO or Digital Marketing journey.