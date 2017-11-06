If You Want Her In Your Life, Give Her A Reason To Stay

This story was brought to you by Thought Catalog and Quote Catalog.

By Kirsten Corley

My pride, my ego, my needs, and my selfish ways caused a good strong woman like you to walk out my life. Now I never, never get to clean up the mess I made, oh...And it haunts me every time I close my eyes.

I should've bought you flowers and held your hand. Should've given you all my hours, when I had the chance. Take you to every party. 'Cause all you wanted to do was dance." -Bruno Mars

Don’t take her love for granted. Don’t think she’ll always be there.

Don’t expect everything to be the same if you aren’t reciprocating what she’s giving.

Don’t pick and choose when you care, thinking you can put her on some back burner.

Don’t give her a reason to walk away because all she wants to do is stay.

Don’t let her fall for you when you’re only going to catch her sometimes.

Don’t ignore her when she gives you her undivided attention.

Don’t make her question herself.

Or feel dumb for loving someone like you.

Don’t be the reason she’s up at night not sleeping at 2 am missing you.

Because you’re there but not there the way she needs you to be.

Don’t make her feel like her best isn’t good enough.

Don’t mess with her head because you’re unsure of what’s going on inside your own.

If you like her, do something.

If you like her, say something.

Show her through gestures that she matters and you are choosing her.

But more than choosing you’re making her a priority.

You’re making time for her.

Meet her halfway because she’d be willing to go all the way.

Don’t keep her close to boost your own confidence.

Don’t hurt her.

Don’t disappoint her.

Because she’d never do the same.

If you care about her even a little and you can’t reciprocate it, let her go.

Because she doesn’t deserve to feel empty as she gives away pieces of herself to keep you whole.

She isn’t like the rest of them.

Value her.

Appreciate her.

Make her yours.

Or let her go so someone else can.

But the thing is she doesn’t want to leave.

She just wants you to want her.

And love her. The same way she loves you.

But she’d never ask that.

Instead, she’ll wait patiently hoping something will change.

"He could feel her letting go; with every word she spoke she sounded distant. And he found himself reaching more than before. Although he never said it, he didn't want her to go."