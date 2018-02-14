COMEDY
#IfMomWroteCandyHearts Is The Sweet And Sassy Valentine's Day Hashtag We Needed

"Don't eat this candy heart. It has too much sugar and it's almost time for bed."

It’s pretty much impossible to make it through Valentine’s Day without spotting those teensy, chalky candy hearts with lovey-dovey phrases on them. 

Lovey-dovey candy hearts. But what if your mom wrote what's printed on them?

But what if your mom wrote those phrases? Maybe they wouldn’t be so lovey-dovey.

Many people have been taking guesses at what candy hearts penned by Mom would read like. And, true to Twitter form, the hashtag #IfMomWroteCandyHearts has since taken off.

Here are some of our favorites:

One person used the hashtag to make the truest Valentine’s Day statement of all: ”#IfMomWroteCandyHearts it won’t matter, they still taste bad.

All in all, moms are (sometimes) great, and they’re really the original loves of our lives, so Valentine’s Day cheers to them today!

What would YOUR mom write on a candy heart?

