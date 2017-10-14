Ignorance is Bliss (as Long as You Take It as a Learning Opportunity)

Why am I not good at anything? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Will Chou, Personal Development Blogger at willyoulaugh.com, on Quora:

I recently heard the billionaire Charlie Munger remark that we are so blessed to be born so ignorant. Having studied his life in detail, I understand the subtle nature of what he meant. You see, he LOVES reading and learning and the journey of getting better at something. Therefore, he’s delighted whenever he is not good at anything because he can now practice and get better at something. He enjoys seeing the progress.

I can tell you think it’s bad that you’re not good at anything. I don’t blame you. 99.99% of the world believes the same thing probably. But if you think about it differently, you can actually get good at something by finding something you enjoy doing and working on your craft every single day.

Some people have spent 20 to 30 years practicing a skill. Wouldn’t it be unfair for them if you just waltzed in and were naturally better than them without any practice? As you can see, it wouldn’t be fair to anyone who has put in the work for you to feel entitled because you’re not good at anything with barely any experience.

We were ALL born bad at everything as babies. We couldn’t do anything. But we learned to crawl …. then walk … and so on. In the same way, try putting in some work and have patience, and maybe you’ll get the life you want.

Is there luck involved? Yes. Some people are genetically blessed with more advantages that just so happen to suit the environment.

Having said that, there is a lot you can control.