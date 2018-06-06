IHOP Is Changing Its Name And The Internet Can't Handle It

It’s not exactly an international crisis, but many people are confused why IHOP ― aka the International House of Pancakes ― is changing its name after 60 years.

The pancake chain announced Monday on Twitter that starting June 11, “IHOP” would now be “IHOb.”

However, they left out one teensy-weensy, itty-bitty little detail: What the “b” stands for.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

“We’re serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that,” Stephanie Peterson, IHOP’s executive director of communications, told USA Today.

The change seems to have been in the works for a while. The Twitter handle for IHOb joined Twitter in July 2016, nearly two years ago, according to NPR.

The company is teasing the change on social media by holding polls that allow people to guess what the “b” stands for. Choices include biscuits, bacon, butternut squash and barnacles.

The name change is definitely cooking up publicity for IHOP, but Twitter users aren’t sure it was the right plan.

I am not ok with IHOP turning into IHOB — Krista Nikole (@kristanikolee) June 4, 2018

#IHOP need to throw their entire marketing team AWAY And I MEAN THE WHOLE TEAM #IHOB 👈👈👈 Y'all are Famous for PANCAKES!! pic.twitter.com/0qkSSmSPz0 — CHADA (@H_I_D_E09) June 6, 2018

Some offered their thoughts what that “b” might be, some more likely than others.

I’m thinking the b in #IHOb will stand for bromance — Rene Salazar (@iSAL9000) June 6, 2018

I know what @IHOP is trying to do by changing to #IHOb, but I am just going to go ahead and insist on calling it the International House of bancakes. — Alan Linic (@AlanLinic) June 6, 2018

Others speculated a whole new concept was in play.

#IHOb. All the servers are Hobbits and Gandalf is the manager. — Taylor (@taylorpdonley) June 6, 2018

One guy predicted people might have more of a problem with the font than the name change.