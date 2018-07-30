HUFFPOST FINDS
07/30/2018 05:53 pm ET

Here's Your First Look At Ikea's 2019 Catalog

By Brittany Nims
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re not talking about the holidays. The Ikea 2019 catalog is officially here, and it’s outdone even our expectations, especially considering it’s the Swedish home retailer’s 75th anniversary. 

“For 75 years we have been driven by the belief that furniture can be affordable without sacrificing principles of quality, design and sustainability,” said Shideh Hashemi, marketing manager of Ikea U.S. “In our 2019 catalog, we are thrilled to introduce a multitude of exciting new products that stay true to our heritage, providing form and function that’s both easy on our wallets and our planet.”

This year’s catalog includes of-the-moment styles, while focusing on furnishings that enhance the lifestyles we live. From the “Haven in the city” collection with its airy aesthetic to the “Where more is more” curation for the maximalists in our lives, the catalog features seven distinct homes representing an expansive range of styles, sizes and budgets. You can view a digital copy of the catalog here.

Along with the catalog, Ikea also announced a permanent collection and two limited edition collections, including GRATULERA, the 75th anniversary collection inspired by vintage styles, and LYSKRAFT, a series of accessories designed to bring new life to KLIPPAN seating and POÄNG chairs.

Stay tuned for more details on these new products and collections as they start rolling out in August. To whet your appetite in the mean time, we’ve combed the catalog to find some of our favorite new styles. 

Here’s your first look at new products coming your way this fall: 

  • 1 GRATULERA Collection
    GAGNET armchair, $79.99<br>STRANDMON wing chair, $279<br>STRANDMON ottoman with storage, $99<br>L&Ouml;VBACKEN side table, $5
    Ikea
    GAGNET armchair, $79.99
    STRANDMON wing chair, $279
    STRANDMON ottoman with storage, $99
    LÖVBACKEN side table, $59.99
    EKENÄSET armchair $279
  • 2 GRATULERA Collection
    R&Aring;ANE armchair, $69.99<br>F&Auml;RGSTARK pendant lamps, $24.99<br>TYNGDKRAFT candlesticks, set of 3
    Ikea
    RÅANE armchair, $69.99
    FÄRGSTARK pendant lamps, $24.99
    TYNGDKRAFT candlesticks, set of 3
  • 3 BESTÅ VASSVIKEN Door Front
    BEST&Aring; storage combination with doors, $210
    Ikea
    BESTÅ storage combination with doors, $210
  • 4 VADHOLMA Kitchen Storage
    VADHOLMA kitchen island with rack, $548
    Ikea
    VADHOLMA kitchen island with rack, $548
  • 5 GRATULERA Collection
    GAGNET armchair, $79.99
    Ikea
    GAGNET armchair, $79.99
  • 6 GRATULERA Collection
    R&Aring;ANE armchair, $69.99<br>F&Auml;RGSTARK glass-door cabinet<br>F&Auml;RGSTARK pendant lamps, $24.99
    Ikea
    RÅANE armchair, $69.99
    FÄRGSTARK glass-door cabinet
    FÄRGSTARK pendant lamps, $24.99
  • 7 Cushions & Cushion Covers
    ELDT&Ouml;REL Cushion cover $6.99 (pink)<br>SK&Auml;GG&Ouml;RT Cushion cover $6.99 (white)<br>HAR&Ouml;RT Cushion $19.99 (gra
    Ikea
    ELDTÖREL Cushion cover $6.99 (pink)
    SKÄGGÖRT Cushion cover $6.99 (white)
    HARÖRT Cushion $19.99 (gray)
  • 8 SAMMANHANG Collection
    SAMMANHANG tray stand, $9.99
    Ikea
    SAMMANHANG tray stand, $9.99
  • 9 GRATULERA Collection
    L&Ouml;VBACKEN side table, $59.99
    Ikea
    LÖVBACKEN side table, $59.99
  • 10 GRATULERA Collection
    IKEA PS 1999 Armchair<br>BJUR&Aring;N chair<br>IKEA PS 1995 rug
    Ikea
    IKEA PS 1999 Armchair
    BJURÅN chair
    IKEA PS 1995 rug
  • 11 GRATULERA Collection
    STRANDMON wing chair, $279<br>STRANDMON ottoman with storage, $99
    Ikea
    STRANDMON wing chair, $279
    STRANDMON ottoman with storage, $99
  • 12 BROR Collection
    BROR storage combination, $89.99
    Ikea
    BROR storage combination, $89.99
  • 13 SAMMANHANG Collection
    SAMMANHANG boxes with lids, $9.99/set of 2
    Ikea
    SAMMANHANG boxes with lids, $9.99/set of 2
  • 14 GRATULERA Collection
    KLIPPAN cover for loveseat, $79.&nbsp;<br>MOSAIKBLAD cushion covers, $6.99
    Ikea
    KLIPPAN cover for loveseat, $79. 
    MOSAIKBLAD cushion covers, $6.99
  • 15 SAMMANHANG Collection
    SAMMANHANG display stand, $19.99
    Ikea
    SAMMANHANG display stand, $19.99

