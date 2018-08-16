These Are Ikea's 12 Best-Selling Bookcases

We’ve all encountered an IKEA bookcase at some point of our lives. Whether we lined the walls of our first apartment’s living room with various sizes of the BILLY bookshelf or used the KALLAX units as the room divider of our dorm, most of us can spot one of those IKEA classics a mile away.

There’s a reason why. The BILLY series is among the most popular in the U.S., IKEA told HuffPost. These affordable and magically long-lasting shelving units are some of the most popular items year after year, and with new options like the white stain and light brown HEMNES classic and the LIATORP glass-door bookcase, they are excellent statement pieces to refresh any room in your home. The functional storage is just an added bonus.

Whether you’re looking to get into the world of IKEA hacks or trying to spruce up your home for less, these classic bookcases are a great place to start. That’s why we reached out to IKEA to find out which bookcases are their top sellers.

Take a look below at IKEA’s most popular bookcases and some new releases: