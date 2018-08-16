HUFFPOST FINDS
08/16/2018 01:51 pm ET

These Are Ikea's 12 Best-Selling Bookcases

Ikea's top bookcases are perfect for dorms, small spaces and a quick room refresh.
By Katelyn Mullen

We’ve all encountered an IKEA bookcase at some point of our lives. Whether we lined the walls of our first apartment’s living room with various sizes of the BILLY bookshelf or used the KALLAX units as the room divider of our dorm, most of us can spot one of those IKEA classics a mile away.

There’s a reason why. The BILLY series is among the most popular in the U.S., IKEA told HuffPost. These affordable and magically long-lasting shelving units are some of the most popular items year after year, and with new options like the white stain and light brown HEMNES classic and the LIATORP glass-door bookcase, they are excellent statement pieces to refresh any room in your home. The functional storage is just an added bonus.  

Whether you’re looking to get into the world of IKEA hacks or trying to spruce up your home for less, these classic bookcases are a great place to start. That’s why we reached out to IKEA to find out which bookcases are their top sellers.

Take a look below at IKEA’s most popular bookcases and some new releases:

  • BILLY
    Bookcase, black-brown<a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S29020470/" target="_blank"><br><br>Get it here.<br
    IKEA
    Bookcase, black-brown

    Get it here.

  • GERSBY
    Bookcase, white<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/70261131/" target="_blank">Get it here.</a>
    IKEA
    Bookcase, white

    Get it here.
  • HEMNES
    Bookcase, white stain, light brown<br><br>﻿<a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/60413502/" target="_blank">Ge
    IKEA
    Bookcase, white stain, light brown

    ﻿Get it here.
  • BILLY
    Bookcase, beige<br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S79217718/" target="_blank"><br>Get it here.</a>
    IKEA
    Bookcase, beige

    Get it here.
  • BESTÅ
    Storage combination w doors/drawers, walnut effect light gray, Vassviken/Stubbarp white<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/
    IKEA
    Storage combination w doors/drawers, walnut effect light gray, Vassviken/Stubbarp white

    Get it here.
  • AVDALA
    Bookcase, white<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/40258045/" target="_blank">Get it here.</a>
    IKEA
    Bookcase, white

    Get it here.
  • BESTÅ
    Storage combination with doors, white Selsviken, Glassvik high gloss/white clear glass<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/u
    IKEA
    Storage combination with doors, white Selsviken, Glassvik high gloss/white clear glass

    Get it here.
  • HEMNES
    Storage combination w doors/drawers, white stain<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S19233759/" targ
    IKEA
    Storage combination w doors/drawers, white stain

    Get it here.
  • IKEA PS 2017
    Shelf unit, beech, white<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/90334056/" target="_blank">Get it here.<
    IKEA
    Shelf unit, beech, white

    Get it here.
  • BESTÅ
    Storage combination w/glass doors, white, Vassviken white clear glass<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/prod
    IKEA
    Storage combination w/glass doors, white, Vassviken white clear glass

    Get it here.
  • LIATORP
    Bookcase with glass doors, dark olive-green<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S99275712/" target="_
    IKEA
    Bookcase with glass doors, dark olive-green

    Get it here.
  • DRAGET
    Shelf unit, light gray<br><br><a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20328681/" target="_blank">Get it here.</a
    IKEA
    Shelf unit, light gray

    Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

These Are Ikea's 12 Best-Selling Bookcases
