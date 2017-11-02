Ilia Volok Hits a High Note With His Staged Version of DIARY OF A MADMAN

There is no doubt that Ilia Volok is on to something quite remarkable. His performance of DIARY OF A MADMAN, newly transplanted to the New York City stage following a critically-acclaimed run on the West Coast, seems to be equally appreciated right here in the Big Apple (now playing through November 12th at The American Theatre of Actors).

The play, which centers on the gradual decline into insanity by Poprishchin (Volok), a low- ranking civil servant who yearns to be noticed by the beautiful daughter of a senior official, is more than just about unrequited love. “DIARY OF A MADMAN” is a high energy night of theatre that also delves into class wars and an everyman’s quest for individuality in an indifferent urban city.

In the play, Poprishchin’s diary records his gradual slide into insanity, in a raw and honest performance that won the play an LA Theatre Weekly Awards, “Best Solo Performance.” Joanna Connelly of LocalTheatreNY.com, wrote: “Ilia Volok did not disappoint. His fervor and curiosity captivated audience members as they forgot that he was the only person onstage.”

We had the opportunity to interview Mr. Volok, to learn more about this newly staged version of the 1835 Nikolai Gogol short story.

Q~ Where and how did the idea to do "Diary of a Madman" begin?

Ilia Kolov: Nicolai Gogol is one of my favorite writers. His ability to show the depth and the complexity of a common, "little" person is beyond words. This masterful combination of a realism, specificity, attention to detail and a heightened reality, as well as humor and drama of it was always extremely appealing to me.

Q~ How do you translate and bring this work to the stage? What were the challenges? Ilia Kolov: The main challenge was to adapt "Diary of a Madman", which is written in a form of a short story, and not specifically for stage, into a theatrical piece. “Diary of a Madman” has always interested me, but I wasn't sure how to approach it until I started working with the director Eugene Lazarev. Together we were able to find our own voice to interpret this wonderful material. Q~ What can we expect to see from this production? Has it changed from the LA version? Do you think audiences are different between LA and NYC?Ilia Kolov: I think, Since its original LA run the show has only grown and mainly because I grew as an actor, I learned to trust myself even more. I learned that being able to take a step into unknown, into an "abyss," can be a great thing! The story of Poprishin, the main character in the “Diary of a Madman,” is timeless and universal. Anywhere in the world people can relate to it. It deals with love, desire, obsession, rejection, hope and broken dreams... I hope the NYC audience (just like the LA audience), will feel compassion for Poprishin. It would be the best reward for me as an actor. Q~ The play received wonderful reviews in LA. There's a high level of anticipation in NYC. Where do you think it will go from here?

Ilia Kolov: Maybe take it to a bigger venue, take it on a tour, play it at the festivals, but, the main goal is to keep performing it, keep it alive!

DATES: October 24th through November 12th, 2017 (Tuesday through Friday)

VENUE: Beckmann Theater 314 W 54th Street, New York City 10019